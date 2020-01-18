Baseball is a legendary game. Babe Ruth. “Casey batting.” Hammerin ‘Hank Aaron. “A league of their own:” In every great and true baseball story, there is a bit of fiction, and its biggest myths are credible enough to be true.

Take the sign to steal. The practice of trying to identify and decipher the sign language developed on the field of another team is almost as old as the game itself. However, the methods have definitely become more sophisticated.

Recently, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox were both heavily punished for their alleged roles in a panel theft operation that included closed circuit cameras, trash cans and many other subterfuges in the game.

Conversations over hand signals and theft of billboards brought to light an old baseball legend: hand signs, as we know them, were popularized by deaf baseball players in the 1880s.

The legend

There are two baseball players involved in this legend. The first is Ed “Dummy” Dundon, who played in the early 1800s and is said to be the first deaf player to officiate a professional baseball game in 1886. The second is William “Dummy” Hoy, who started his career a few years ago. later. (Note: Yes, such offensive nicknames were common at the time.)

Both players were deaf and used hand signals to communicate with their teammates. Around the 1950s, Hoy began to obtain credits for popularizing the use of hand signals as a strategic form of communication. Like so many baseball legends, history has stayed, and it’s the type of second-hand information that forever strikes the minds of the biggest fans of the sport.

If you’ve ever watched a game, you’ve probably seen modern versions of these signs. Coaches sometimes communicate from the field with the brush of an forearm or the tightness of an ear. A catcher also communicates with the thrower, signaling with his fingers the type of throw he thinks the thrower should throw. These are the signs that the Astros and Red Sox have been charged with theft.

The truth

As interesting as it is to attribute such an important part of baseball to two deaf players, the recorded history of the game simply does not resist. CNN asked official MLB historian John Thorn for his perspective on the history of the signs and the theft of the signs. Although Thorn was unable to comment due to the MLB’s ongoing investigation into the problem, he sent fascinating information from Peter Morris’ book “A Game of Inches”. Here are some important things to remember:

It is clear that the history of signs and theft of signs goes back further than the careers of the two players at the center of the legend. However, the truth is a good thing to keep in mind as the current sign of theft of scandal unfolds.