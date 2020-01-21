It was the worst street corner for a drug market.

US President Donald Trump’s acolytes may have thought that Ukraine – whose name means “border” and whose loss of the definitive article only three decades ago began its status as a post-Soviet nation – was an easy place for a shakedown. Entangled in corruption and poverty, he may seem accustomed – if not open – to explicit acts of what some will later call corruption. A pushover.

As Trump’s impeachment trial begins on Tuesday – launched after a campaign of pressure over several months to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival – it is obvious that this was a gross miscalculation.

The first was cynicism. Ukrainians are used to being screwed up by power, especially by Moscow – their former imperial master is still reluctant to abandon their strongholds. Even Trump’s own national security adviser at the time, John Bolton, would one day qualify the incitement to Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son as “trafficking in drug”. an extraordinary electoral break with a corrupt past of oligarchs and the same cannibal political elite that had thrown the country to the ground during its recent independence.

Yes, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a billionaire backer during his election campaign. But he has so far avoided the obvious traces of loyalty to Igor Kolomoisky and the usual spoils of the Ukrainian political elite, preferring to keep his image of neophyte, speaking to voters via a live Instagram feed while he sweats on a treadmill.

Imagine this is your first real interaction with the world’s only superpower: its commander-in-chief is trying – on the presidential direct line – to persuade you to investigate the son of his political rival. In exchange, you get American military aid that you already thought you had, and that you have to existentially fight an invasive and invasive neighbor (the one who is very buddy with the guy from the White House on the other end of the line). Even in Kiev – whose name you can’t even spell without showing where you stand for decades of Soviet abuse – it was a pretty low blow.

It was also amateur. Corruption in the former Soviet Union is not a direct experience. You don’t just goof off with a suitcase of money and leave 10 minutes later, the agreement sealed with a handshake. It is deeply local, it simmers allegiances, family repugnances and old enemies, and often so complex that it becomes impenetrable even for the initiated. Foreigners generally do not understand these sensitivities, and are – with the conduct of Rudy Giuliani in Kiev a typical example – a bad choice of co-conspirator while they are struggling in your capital.

Ukraine’s recent hellish past has left it endured to amateur drug traffickers. Trump’s impeachment trial begins just before the 15th anniversary of the end of the Orange Revolution in Ukraine. On January 23, 2005, Viktor Yushchenko was sworn in as President. He was the candidate you remember who suffered facial scars after being mysteriously poisoned, and then led peaceful demonstrations in the streets that defeated the pro-Russian candidate.

The Orange Revolution marked the first peaceful “colored revolution” that faced Moscow’s attempts to retain control of an old Soviet state. Since then, Ukraine has gone through much more than a poisoned president – more than most countries could bear.

Yushchenko got bogged down in corruption quickly, and Ukraine finally switched to a pro-Russian candidate, Viktor Yanukovich having returned to power in 2010. He swung the pendulum a bit too far towards Moscow in 2014, taking a step back compared to an agreement with Europe. Union and unleash huge street protests. These were violent, all the more so since the riot police with AK-47s started shooting down demonstrators armed only with wooden shields and finally hunting rifles, during the massacre in Maidan Square in Kiev .

What followed was his second revolution in a decade. Yanukovych fled to Russia, and ordinary Ukrainians recovered his vacant dacha, laden with riches like a loaf of gold bread and an ostrich farm, which they refused to steal because, as they l said, “that’s what he did” for them.

Ukraine was then invaded twice by an angry Russia – first in Crimea, then in Donetsk. The world responded with sanctions, but without real military support. Instead, Ukraine’s tiny and under-equipped army, infiltrated into Moscow, has reconstituted itself and chased separatists from cities like Slovyansk. Moscow had to send its appropriate troops to take strategic positions like Debaltseve in 2015, before the war sank into its present, ugly and feverish stalemate. Some 13,000 people have died, many more have been displaced and the industrial heartland of the country in the east has been disabled, perhaps permanently.

In short, the Trump team’s speech assumed that familiarity with corruption had left Ukraine unsophisticated with it; that a dreadful 15-year struggle for independence and an end to post-Soviet obscurity meant that an inexperienced president, who had played nothing but politics in a fictional television series, would just overthrow and destroy investigate Hunter Biden on demand.

If you need more evidence that the Trump team was shopping in the wrong neighborhood, compare the reactions of Americans to Ukrainians when they were exposed. Most of the Ukrainian officials have simply disappeared, rarely being knocked on the door by journalists and offering a little more filth to pour into the mess, Zelensky saying almost nothing about it. Trump’s acolytes almost couldn’t stop talking for a while, with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani even raising the dark matter of an “insurance” policy he had somewhere, of one way or another.

Also try to feel the disbelief of Kiev restaurant patrons if they realized they had just seen an American ambassador talking to Trump on a cell phone in public about potential investigations. Try to imagine the reaction of ordinary Ukrainians, who have lived for decades with the possibility of their phones being tapped by the KGB and his successors, on learning that the troopers associated with Trump remotely casually text each other. surveillance of the high level American diplomat. It would beg their belief.

The art of corruption in post-Soviet countries is to pretend that it could not exist; that only your government salary and your past prowess as a businessman mean that you can afford to send your son to Eton and house your mistress above Central Park. These Americans were just a comedy troupe, bringing spurting roses to a masterclass on corruption.

And so it may be appropriate that – as Trump’s trial begins – U.S. military aid continues to flow. Zelensky is still president, apparently able to watch this ball pass in front of him. Ukrainians wonder: what is all this? before returning to their real daily woes.

And the only relevant investigation we have seen opened by Ukraine? One in the alleged surveillance of the American ambassador who retaliated and whom Trump seems to have withdrawn: Marie Yovanovitch, whose parents fled the Soviets and the Nazis, who grew up speaking Russian and became an American citizen at the 18 years old.

Ukraine was supposed to be an easy brand, but it just spit out the drug deal.