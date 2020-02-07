The Trump Revenge-a-Thon goes through Apace – Mother Jones

Yahoo News reports that Ukrainegate is by no means over:

The Ministry of Finance has responded to requests from Republican senators for highly sensitive and closely updated financial information about Hunter Biden and his co-workers and has transferred “evidence” of doubtful origin to them, according to a prominent democrat in one of the committees conducting the investigation.

… .Sens. Charles Grassley, chairman of the Financial Committee; Ron Johnson, chairman of the Committee on Internal Security and Public Affairs; and Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, have focused their efforts in Washington in search of politically useful information from US government agencies. They have issued letters requesting archives from government departments and agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Treasury, the Ministry of Justice, the FBI, the National Archives and the secret service.

Grassley and Johnson have sought to obtain some of the most sensitive and closely preserved documents in all federal law enforcement agencies – highly confidential reports of suspicious activities (SARs) submitted by financial institutions to FinCEN, a Treasury agency that helps with money laundering.

The Ministry of Finance has met Republican requests in almost record time. Meanwhile, when it comes to records about Donald Trump that Treasury is legally obliged to turn around, they have told Democrats to “make a splash,” as Senator Ron Wyden says. Welcome to America, the newest banana republic on our planet.

It is worth noting that this is how Trump works: even if he cannot aim his revenge directly at you, he will find someone in your area instead. Mitt Romney takes better care of this. He may be inviolable in person, but are his children? His cousins? His friends? If you don’t think Donald Trump is already looking at this, you’re just hopelessly naive.