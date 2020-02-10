The Trump budget includes deep cuts in health and safety network programs

The Trump administration wants to restrict federal support through Medicaid, food stamps and other safety net programs for the poor in the billions, while at the same time sparing the Medicare program, which benefits seniors.

The $ 4.8 trillion federal budget proposal for 2021 submitted by the White House on Monday is largely a wish list of President Donald Trump’s priorities. However, it is expected that few of these cuts will get past the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Trump informed the country’s governors at an event in the White House that he would maintain entitlement programs.

“We don’t touch Medicare. We want to keep Medicare. We don’t touch social security,” he said. “We don’t reduce Medicaid. But we do a lot of things that are very good, including waste and fraud. “

He suggests the following:

Medicare changes

The budget includes changes to the Medicare program that would primarily affect doctors and hospitals.

Federal Medicare spending would decrease to around $ 750 billion over a 10-year period, but this includes shifting two programs from the budget. After taking these changes into account, the reduction amounts to just over $ 500 billion, said Marc Goldwein, senior political director of the responsible federal budget committee, a monitoring group.

Much of this reduction is due to the reduction in payments to providers that would not have a direct impact on beneficiary costs. The household notes that it supports legislative efforts to set a maximum for senior citizens in Medicares Part-D reporting.

Trump, who has repeatedly promised to protect social security and Medicare, caused a stir last month when he told CNBC that cuts would be “someday” on his plate.

When asked by CNBC whether he was ready to “do some of the things you said you hadn’t done in the past,” Trump said, “we’ll go and see.”

Medicaid and other help

However, the president proposes significant cuts in Medicaid, health and other aid programs.

The budget includes savings of $ 844 billion over 10 years from the President’s Vision for Health Care Reform. The only detail that is provided, however, is the cancellation of the expanded federal comparison for Medicaid expansion applicants, said Aviva Aron-Dine, vice president of health policy at the left center for budget and policy priorities. This alone would not explain the estimated savings.

Under the Affordable Care Act, states have the option to extend Medicaid coverage to low-income adults, with the federal government covering 90% of the insured amount. This is more than states received to cover traditional Medicaid subscribers, most of whom are children, the elderly, the disabled, and certain low-income adults.

The administration estimates that implementing Medicaid job requirements could save more than $ 152 billion in a decade. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have given 10 states permission to commit certain beneficiaries to work. However, efforts have been largely suspended while several lawsuits have been brought to court. Other states are applying for approval, but their applications are still pending.

Overall, the budget provides for $ 1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act over a decade, Aron-Dine said.

“That would cause many millions to lose cover,” she said.

Other security network programs

Trump’s budget also has an impact on many security network programs.

Reform food stamps – Formerly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP], it would save nearly $ 182 billion in a decade. The government introduced a new regulation in December that makes it difficult for states to waive existing job requirements for certain working adults of working age without dependents. It also proposed to tighten eligibility rules. Together with a minor proposal, this could reduce the number of people with food stamps by 3.7 million, according to an Urban Institute report.

The budget also provides that recipients of food stamps send “harvest boxes” with food directly to households. This idea raised immediate concerns and questions among consumers and grocers when the administration incorporated them into the past.

The administration would also cut temporary support for families in need and cut the program’s contingency fund, which states will use in times of economic downturn – and save more than $ 21 billion in a decade. The TANF replaced what was known as welfare during the 1996 reform effort.

The administration would like those who apply for a tax credit for children, a tax credit for earned income and a tax credit for other dependents to provide a social security number for immigrants. This would save nearly $ 73 billion over 10 years, according to the household’s summary table.

disability programs

And the president wants to encourage greater worker participation in federal disability programs that are estimated to save $ 43 billion in a decade. Reforming state disability programs – including reducing retroactive benefits to six months rather than one year – would save an additional $ 20 billion over ten years.

The household notes that the participation rate for Americans of working age with disabilities is less than half that of their peers who have no disabilities.

“We have unprecedented employment growth and demand for workers that exceed supply, and we have a responsibility to get workers off the margins,” the budget says

One area that Trump would strengthen financially: Combating opioid abuse and mental health in Medicaid. He calls for $ 7 billion to be made available for these programs in a decade.

“The budget makes difficult and prudent decisions about what to do with taxpayers’ money, it aims to invest in programs that have proven to be effective, and it reduces programs that have not,” said Alex Azar, Minister of Health and human services.