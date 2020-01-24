Image: AP

The recent horrific development of the Trump administration’s ongoing attacks on immigrants and immigrants is a new rule that, according to the government, is an attempt to stop “birth tourism”. Under this new rule, which will come into effect on Friday, visa officers will be used to stop pregnant women from visiting the United States if officials believe women are traveling to the United States to “priority” a child give birth to and maintain citizenship for their children.

While this new rule may not be shocking considering that the Trump administration has already implemented immigration policy, it doesn’t make it any less bad. According to the New York Times:

Consular officials were already unlikely to issue a visa to women who believed they were traveling to the United States only for childbirth. But with the new regulation, the White House seems to be signaling overseas officials that those who are about to have a baby are being put on a growing list of immigrants who are not welcome in the United States. This list includes the poor, most refugees and asylum seekers. looking for migrants.

“Birth tourism” differs slightly from the concept of “anchor babies”, but uses the same transparent, racist and xenophobic rhetoric that nurtures the conservative anti-immigration passion. And, as usual, the Trump administration makes no attempts to hide nationalist zeal behind the implementation of this rule.

White House press officer Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that the new regulation should stop those who “strive for automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil.”

“It will also prevent American taxpayers from draining their hard-earned dollars to fund the direct and downstream costs of birth tourism,” said Grisham. “The integrity of American citizenship needs to be protected.”

Oh yes, let’s go. Everything to protect the American taxpayer. Limiting the Number of Refugees Who Can Seek Asylum in the United States? Migrant children detained in horrific conditions on the US-Mexico border? Separate these children from their parents? A laundry list of horrific, traumatic, and unspeakable acts designed to prevent immigrants from entering the United States. All of this has been justified by the Trump administration under the motto of defending the American taxpayer.

Not surprisingly, the government was very vague in producing the “birth tourism” data that so urgently required the implementation of this new regime, and estimated that “thousands of children” are born to non-citizens in the United States each year.

It is not clear whether such “birth tourism” is a significant phenomenon or whether “anchor babies” lead to significant immigration, but many conservatives believe that both problems are real and serious. The Trump administration has repeatedly tried to dispel conservative immigration concerns, which President Trump has often fueled.

It seems that no one has been able to find real data on how often or actually “birth tourism” is … or how much money it actually costs taxpayers. The Trump administration is once again playing openly with the racist and xenophobic fears of many Americans to justify the establishment of rules and guidelines that fuel the violent rhetoric against immigrants that the president himself is constantly spreading.