The Trump administration announces the revocation of Michelle Obama's healthy school food reforms on her birthday

The Trump administration has proposed new rules for school lunch that, according to critics, would allow children across the country to serve more pizzas, hamburgers and fries instead of vegetables, a cut to the achievement of former first lady Michelle Obama to Try to prepare healthier school lunches.

The moment is also remarkable; The latest proposed rules were announced on Mrs. Obama’s birthday.

The proposal was announced by the United States Department of Agriculture on Friday and would allow schools to reduce the amount of fruits and vegetables served to the nearly 30 million American students in the public school system.

At first glance, the rule change has been proposed by the Trump administration to give schools more options to provide vegetables to students. But, critics claim that the new rules simply create a legal vacuum that will open the floodgates for unhealthy food at school.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that greater common sense flexibility is needed to provide students with nutritious and appetizing meals. We listen and now we are getting to work, “Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, threw some doubts about whether those results are likely.

“It would create a big gap in school nutrition guidelines, paving the way for children to choose pizza, hamburgers, fries and other foods high in calories, saturated fat or sodium instead of balanced school meals every day,” he said. Mr. Schwartz The Washington Post.

The rules of the Obama era were implemented after the adoption in 2010 of the Healthy and Hungerless Children Act, which Ms. Obama defended as part of her campaign for healthier children in the country. The goal of the changes in the menu rules was to provide healthier lunches, and it boasted that things like hot dogs and pizza sticks would be replaced by whole-wheat spaghetti and chef salads.

But the latest modifications are not the attempt to reverse those guidelines by Mr. Purdue, who announced in 2019 that the rules regarding whole grains, skim milk and sodium would be eliminated, citing food waste and not Participation as a key motivator for changes.

Those rules, as well as the new one, essentially made it easier to serve salty and fatty foods to children, who can receive up to 50 percent of their calories from school lunches and breakfasts.

