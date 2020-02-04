The Trese Brothers are working on a game that is not Star Traders and I don’t know how I feel about it.

By Joe Robinson

STar Traders: Frontiers was one of my favorite games of 2019, and it turns out that it was one of your favorites and won our prestigious Pocket Tactics Tactics Game of the Year award for 2019. It’s a wonderful open-world science fiction. fi RPG, and it’s made by two brothers known as ‘The Trese Brothers’.

What sets this dynamic duo apart from other smaller teams is its commitment to post-launch support. It is easier to see on the Steam page of the game, but essentially the Trese brothers are very good at making a game, drawing a route map of content and post-launch patches, and sticking to it. Since STF launched, it received everything from new ships, to new missions and everything else.

The only thing that would ruin this perfect scenario is if the brothers decided to go ahead and work on a new game. Which exactly what they have gone and done:

Cyber ​​Knights: Flashpoint is the new Trese brothers project and is currently going through Kickstarter. It’s more Templar Battleforce than Star Traders, with tactical turn-based combat based on squadrons, base building and a lot of character customization. It also seems that they are intensifying their game by going completely in 3D. Move over Phoenix Point, the successor of REAL XCOM comes to town …

… is what I would say if I was excited about this. But since it is not Star Traders, I am not. This looks trash. I mean, who could get excited about this (literally everyone?-ED)

As with STF before, the main focus of this campaign and the new game will be a Steam launch. After the Alpha period, Cyber ​​Knights will have a season in Steam Early Access. Only once it has been successfully launched on the PC, the team will focus on making mobile ports for iOS and Android. They might also consider other versions of the console, but it will be case by case and depend on the success of the other versions.

So there you have it: a new Trese Brothers game that looks like Cyberpunk meets XCOM, but it’s not Star Traders, so it doesn’t matter. Hey, have I told you about Star Traders?

At the time of writing this article, the Kickstarter campaign was already fully funded, with 30 days left on the clock.