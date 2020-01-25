Scroll to view more pictures

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it seems appropriate that playful heart accessories are becoming one of the season’s biggest fashion trends. Romantic style is a real fashion genre, but usually refers to designs with wavy sleeves, silk and lace details, and flowing, ethereal silhouettes. The version of romantic fashion from 2020, on the other hand, is much more literal. And while it feels like borderline kitsch, you can trust Instagram girls, style bloggers and designer runways as a source for unspoken verdict sales. And they think this trend is more than appropriate – even among those of us who graduated from middle school a long, long time ago.

It may be daunting to invest in a trend with a motif that we are used to in the children’s department to find printed ruffle dresses and embossed handbags, but adult brands and e-tailers definitely support this trend. Of course, the seasonal parallel between the fact that it’s almost February and that hearts are a universal indicator of the unapologetically pink-red Hallmark holiday, we assure you that this trend can not only be more fun, but also will be Stay February.

While Lolita-style sunglasses and heart prints from the 80s go in and out with cyclical regularity, this year everything revolves around heart-shaped statement accessories that give every look a touch of girlish charm. From earrings, handbags and clutches to hearts – and even vintage-inspired medallions seem to be taking over the continuing trend towards coin necklaces.

The best part? The trend towards heart accessories is surprisingly easy to carry. If you’re thinking of buying a heart-shaped accessory from a 5-year-old’s dress-up chest, you can always opt for a more subtle entry into the trend – like a heart-shaped medallion or some heart-shaped statement earrings. And of course, if you’re a fearless maximalist who isn’t afraid to look a little “extra”, you can choose a statement clutch that can go with anything from your jeans to your cocktail hour look.

