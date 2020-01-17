The traps of eco-efficiency

Changing incandescent lamps (right) to LEDs (left) is an example of environmental efficiency, but it can also have unforeseen consequences. Credit: Shutterstock

The saying “the road to hell is paved with good intentions” can be applied to many situations, including the efforts of companies to conserve natural resources. For example, changes aimed at reducing resource use can ultimately have the opposite effect.

For a company, “eco-efficiency” means using fewer natural resources in the production process to achieve the same quality and quantity of a particular product. Coca-Cola and Nestle, for example, are trying to reduce water use, and Siemens is trying to use less electricity. This environmental effort is significant, knowing that Coca-Cola needs 70 liters of water to produce 1 liter of soda and that they are responsible for significant plastic pollution.

While “greener” products are largely in vogue, energy saving has the advantage of reducing production costs. Offering products that consume less of the materials also requires a positive message. Let’s take a closer look at the engineers of such an approach and how it can sometimes be resisted.

Recovery effects

Many believe that an eco-friendly approach aligns the economic objectives of businesses with the environmental goals of reducing the use of natural resources. However, it is not so simple. We need to distinguish between the natural resources used per unit of production – often highlighted by companies working on an eco-friendly approach – and the total natural resources used, which are linked to global demand for these resources. This last point determines the environmental impact.

For example, consider a car that is more fuel efficient, traveling more miles per gallon of gas. Less fuel is required to make the same trip, which also means that the same trip has now become cheaper. This money saving can encourage us to drive more, and therefore consume more gasoline – this is known as a “recovery effect”.

We see the same result for LED bulbs, which cost less than incandescent bulbs. We can make less effort to turn off these low-power lights than those with incandescent lamps, which paradoxically can increase energy consumption.

By lowering production costs, eco-efficiency can have a ‘cost’: As production costs decrease, so does the selling price, and therefore demand and production can increase. We consume more, which goes against our environmental goals. This argument applies to mass markets. When the overall use of resources increases as a result of an eco-efficiency policy, there is a saying that there is a “recovery”, with a ultimately negative impact on the environment.

The case of luxury items

But there is also what we call a “negative recovery” when the use of resources declines more than expected. This is the case for luxury or niche markets when companies use the green credentials of their products as a sign of diversification. The consumer is then ready to pay more for greener products – for example electric or hybrid cars or recyclable batteries. Today, hybrid cars are more expensive than conventional ones, the process is relatively new and development costs have to be depreciated. But at the same time, the price is also higher because consumers are attracted to hybrid cars.

If companies take advantage of this and increase their prices, this leads to a reduction in the quantities required and thus to the total resources consumed. In the end, the environmental benefit is greater than expected. Paradoxically, when companies increase their prices for more eco-friendly products, the environmental impact will be most favorable.

To be truly environmentally beneficial, eco-efficiency policies must not over-stimulate demand and manage both the efficiency of resource use and the total amount of resources consumed. Such holistic management of eco-efficiency carefully balances the impact on price and demand, ensuring that good intentions become good environmental practices.

