The trailer for Moira Rose's Schitt's Creek movie is so good

After so many setbacks and a year of talking (for viewers) the trailer for Moira Rose’s The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening is here.

Discussed since the end of season four of Schitt’s Creek, viewers first saw a glimpse of Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) in The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening in the premiere of season five. She was filming the horror film in Bosnia. This should have been her big comeback! But in the final of season five, Moira and viewers heard that the film was on the shelf. That all changed in the premiere of season six when Moira heard that Interflix saved the movie and brought the audience out on the streaming platform.

During early episodes of the sixth and final season of the show, Moira did publicity for the project with the help of daughter and publicist Alexis (Annie Murphy).

Yes, Moira has joined the age of social media and has enjoyed her time with her #frans, but it has not been without accident. She previously streamed a conversation about her son, David (Then Levy), and his bedwetting.

there was a time when the crows were our friends … # TheCrowening #ISeeDarkness pic.twitter.com/AvCzVJ3TjZ

– Interflix (@interfIix) January 28, 2020

Made by Dan and Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek has been nominated for four Emmys for the fifth season, including actors for O’Hara and Eugene Levy, costuming and Outstanding Comedy Series. Despite all the praise and popularity, Dan Levy and Co. want. end the series with the sixth season.

“Running away from the show or choosing to end the show a little when we did was really out of respect for the show, not for anything other than that. I could work with these people for the rest of my life,” Levy told E! News. However, the door is not closed if the Rose family and the city they call home are ever visited again, when Levy comes up with an idea “that it feels appropriate for these people to reconnect.”

“I would love that … I never like working in black and white. I think these stories have led to a very nice conclusion for the time being. But I hope there will be a reason to pick up those stories again afterwards, and whether that (laughs) is like a movie or another Christmas special or whatever, “he said. “I would like to work with these actors again.”

Schitt’s Creek continues its last season, Tuesday, 9 p.m. on Pop TV in the United States and on CBC in Canada.