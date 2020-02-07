The traditional outfit of the Moroccan ambassador is called a “corona virus protective suit” by Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ambassador of Morocco in Lotfi Bouchaara, Moscow. / DR

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received the newly appointed ambassador from Morocco to Moscow. Lotfi Bouchaara showed a video of this meeting in a white Djellaba, in which he presented his credentials to the Russian president and took a photo with him.

The video went viral on social media, especially among Russian internet users who are not familiar with traditional Moroccan dress codes.

Посол Марокко как будто вышел из новостей про коронавирус: В Кремле началась церемония сручесимросимрос

– Дмитрий Смирнов (@ dimsmirnov175) 5 February 2020

On Twitter, the video from Bouchaara in the Kremlin received several sarcastic comments, which indicated that the Djellaba he wore is a “coronavirus protective suit”. Responses described the ambassador’s outfit as “weird” and funny.

During the ceremony, Putin welcomed the development of relations between his country and the Kingdom of Morocco. “We have all the tools to give these relationships a multidimensional boost,” Putin said during the ceremony.