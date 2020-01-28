The top 35 early college football breakout players for 2020

The definition of a breakout player in college football differs from analysts or fans, but one thing is certain if you keep an eye on the 2020 season and returning players: regardless of position, breakout players will play a big role in shaping Play conference title races and the national championship and final game image. Joe Burrow’s breakthrough year was a big reason why the LSU won the national title after defeating Clemson, while the US state dominated the Big Ten behind Justin Fields again in his first season as a starter.

The emergence and development of young talent can play a critical role in the position of any team in the race to win a national college football championship or conference title. The unpredictability of finding the next star or breakout player also makes it difficult to predict the pre-season.

Spring training is still a month or two away for some teams, but let’s take a look at 35 potential breakout stars for 2020.

CFB’s top 35 earliest planned breakout players for 2020

David Bailey, RB, Boston College

AJ Dillon leaves big shoes behind to fill Chestnut Hill after three consecutive seasons of 1,000 meters each. However, new trainer Jeff Hafley has started a further turnaround when Bailey gained 844 yards and seven rushing scores over 148 attempts in 2019. In his first year, Bailey made 16 or more carry attempts in just three games. However, each of these performances resulted in 100 or more meters on the floor. Boston College is also returning one of the ACC’s top 2020 offensive lines, so Bailey should find plenty of leeway next fall.

Great Kat Bryant / Derick Hall, DL, Auburn

Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown leave big shoes to fill Auburn’s line of defense next season. Coordinator Kevin Steele and line coach Rodney Garner should keep the performance of this unit high. Bryant and Hall fought 3.5 duels together last year to lose their reserve roles. However, they have the talent to break out in the trenches in 2020.

Noah Burks, LB, Wisconsin

The Badgers lose two important linebackers – Zack Baun and Chris Orr – but this position is still in good shape for 2020. Burks’ game in 2019 is a big reason why Indiana-born posted his best season in a Wisconsin uniform. In 14 missions, Burks collected 36 duels (seven for a loss), two sacks, an interception and three pass breakups. Burks appears to be scratching the surface of his potential and may be ready for an all-big ten senior year.

Chevan Cordeiro, QB, Hawaii

New coach Todd Graham may not have the same offensive as former coach Nick Rolovich, but Cordeiro should break out and become one of Mountain West’s top quarterbacks this fall. The Hawaiian-born has started four games in the past two years and is going into 2020 with 1,291 passes and 14 touchdowns on five picks. With Cole McDonald in the NFL, Cordeiro is the undisputed starter in spring training.

Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss

Ealy wasted no time making a difference in his first season at Oxford. The five-star prospect resulted in all of the Ole Miss running back with 722 rushing yards and six touchdowns, with four runs of 40 or more yards simultaneously. Ealy also scored 20 catches for 172 yards and a score, and added another touchdown for special teams. The new trainer Lane Kiffin inherits promising pieces on the offensive and should find many opportunities in 2020 to use Ealy’s all-round and big play skills.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Elam was an absolute Florida recruiter and ended his academic year in Gainesville with an outstanding performance (two duels and one interception) in the Orange Bowl. Born in Florian, he played all 13 games for the Gators last season and collected 11 duels, three interceptions and four pass breakups. With CJ Henderson leaving the NFL early on, Elam is slated to play a star role for the Gators in 2020.

Related: Way too early college football top 25 for 2020

Kyle Ford / Drake London / Bru McCoy, WR, USC

USC is loaded with talent in the reception corps, but Michael Pittman’s departure opens up the chance that another threat will emerge in 2020. London, Ford and McCoy were key contractors for the 2019 recruitment move, with London (39 catches for 567 yards) putting together the most productive season. Both Ford and McCoy had a red shirt year last fall. All three will see an increase in opportunities in 2020.

Trace Ford, DE, State of Oklahoma

Oklahoma State has the resources to prepare for a trip to the Big 12 title game. The defense can also count on a leap in production from players like Ford. Last season, the Oklahoma-born American was a real newbie, losing four duels, three sacks, nine quarterback rushes, and a forced fumble. He could emerge as one of the Big 12’s Top Pass Rushers in 2020.

Chase Garbers, QB, California

How big is the difference that a healthy Garbers makes to California? Consider the following: He took a 7-0 lead in 2019 and played more than half. Garbers threw just three picks in nine total appearances for 1,772 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding another 223 yards and three points on the ground. Former NFL coordinator Bill Musgrave will take on the role of game director in Berkeley next season, and the seasoned assistant will help Garbers improve his game in 2020.

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Iowa hasn’t had a 1000-yard rusher in the past two seasons, but this series is expected to end in 2020. Goodson was number 1 in the Hawkeyes at the end of the 2019 season, ending with 638 yards and five touchdowns over 134 attempts. He also got 24 passes for 166 yards and reached the end zone in each of his last four games.

Eric Gray, RB, Tennessee

Gray finished second after Ty Chandler when he was in a hurry for Tennessee’s 2019 offense, but the Memphis-born American seemed to be the best back on the list at the end of the year. Gray burned Vanderbilt for 246 yards and three points in the regular season finale, scoring 86 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts against Indiana in the Gator Bowl. As an absolute newcomer, Gray ended the year last fall with 539 yards and four touchdowns. The Tennessee offensive line should be ranked as one of the best in the SEC next fall, giving Gray a chance to push 1,000 yards if he runs back as number 1.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame will have to replace both starters this postseason after Alohi Gilman left the NFL and Jalen Elliott’s eligibility in South Bend expired. Hamilton is the answer in one of these places after a great season for newbies. In 13 games, he collected four picks, 41 tackles (one for a loss) and six pass breakups.

Zach Harrison, DE, State of Ohio

The state of Ohio has accumulated 54 sacks in 2019, but players who are responsible for more than half of the production (32.5) won’t return next fall. The biggest challenge is Chase Young (16.5 sacks), and it’s no secret that it’s not easy to replace. Harrison – a five-star recruit in the 2019 newcomer class – played all 14 games last season and achieved great potential with 3.5 sacks and 24 tackles (five for a loss). The Buckeyes expect the Ohio Indians to play an even bigger role in the trenches by 2020.

Related: NFL Draft Deadline Winners and Losers for 2020

Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest

Jamie Newman moves to Georgia, but Wake Forest is placed on quarterback with Hartman’s return to the lineup. As an absolute freshman, he threw 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018 and ran 275 yards before suffering a leg injury at the end of the season. Sage Surratt’s main goal was to hand over the NFL for another year in Winston-Salem and give Hartman an All-America candidate, whom he plans to turn out to be one of the top quarterbacks in ACC in 2020.

Dax Hill, DB, Michigan

Hill made an immediate impression in his first season with the Wolverines. The native of Oklahoma played in all 13 games and recorded 36 duels (three for a loss), one interception and three pass breakups. Hill’s speed and ability to ensure total coverage will be of great benefit to a Michigan secondary player who wants to replace cornerback Lavert Hill and security guard Josh Metellus.

James Hudson, OL, Cincinnati

Hudson was suspended due to transfer rules in the 2019 season, but was able to play in the Birmingham Bowl win over Boston College. The former four-star recruit was awarded a place on the Associated Press All-Bowl team for his game. Hudson should face Cincinnati’s line on the left next fall, which will help strengthen an offensive line that had an uneven 2019 season.

Frank Ladson / Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson

Tee Higgins left for the NFL, but Clemson’s reception corps doesn’t harm the talent. Justyn Ross (66 catches) and Amari Rodgers (30) lead the time-tested options, while Ladson and Ngata, after a combination of 26 catches as real newbies, are ready to take on bigger roles in 2019 school and a deep group of weapons for quarterback Trevor Add Lawrence.

Dontae Lucas, OL, State of Florida

Lucas was a bright spot on the Florida state offensive in 2019 and is proving to be a key figure in the 2020 group under new trainer Mike Norvell. The native Florian played eleven games with seven starts last autumn as an absolute newcomer. A leg injury in the Sun Bowl could keep him from spring training.

Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

With K.J. Costello leaves Stanford as a graduate transfer and Mills has a clear path to a starting job in 2020. The Georgian-born competed six times instead of Costello last season and threw five times for 1,960 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mills completed 65.6 percent of his passports and set a new Stanford singles game record, losing 504 yards against the State of Washington.

James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

Mitchell played as a newbie in all 13 games in 2018, but had no catch. A year later, Mitchell emerged as a key figure in Virginia Tech’s temporary attack, capturing 21 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns. After Damon Hazelton’s move and Dalton Keene’s retirement to the NFL, Mitchell should see more chances after gaining an average of 17.2 meters in the past season.

Related: Early ACC predictions for 2020

Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana

Mullen – the brother of Trayvon Mullen, the former outstanding corner player of Clemson – quietly had an outstanding refresher campaign for the Hoosiers. Born in Florida, he had 29 tackles (3.5 for a loss), two forced slips and 13 passes in 13 competitions. After being ranked by Pro Football Focus as one of the Big Ten’s top cornerbacks and receiving the award for the entire conference, Mullen appears to be ready to join the mix as one of the conference’s top defensive backs next fall ,

Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

With Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills in a duel, Neal stepped in and started all 13 games in an outstanding season for newbies for the Crimson Tide. With Wills from the NFL, Neal seems to slide outside and play tackle. The Florian by birth should feel more comfortable there after being ranked number 1 among tackles and number 7 among potential newcomers in the 2019 class of the 247Sports Composite.

Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas

A change in coordinator and program should help Ossai set up a promising second campaign. He saw action in all 13 games for the Longhorns in 2019 and had 90 tackles (13.5 tackles for a defeat), five sacks and a forced fumble. Ossai delivered a monster performance (six TFL) in the Alamo Bowl win against Utah and should push for all conference honors after receiving honorable awards in 2019.

Jayson Oweh, DE, State of Penn

The departure of etur Gross-Matos leaves a void in the trenches that coordinator Brent Pry has to fill, but the Nittany Lions have many talented options waiting to compete for snapshots. Oweh is one of these players, as the New Jersey native has accumulated seven sacks and seven tackles over the past two years to lose at limited intervals. The second-year athlete should team up with Shaka Toney to form one of the top ten defensive final combinations for 2020.

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Pickens ended the offense in Georgia in Receptions (49), received Yards (727) and Touchdown Catches (eight) as a newbie in 2019. The addition of Wake Forest’s transfer, Jamie Newman, alleviates concerns after Jake Fromm entered the NFL has changed, and new coordinator Todd Monken will not be afraid to open the passing game. With Newman’s ability to push the ball down in this offensive, Pickens should be there in a huge 2020 season.

Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina

With Javon Kinlaw, the Gamecocks lose an important part of their defensive against the NFL. Coach Will Muschamp, however, has worked himself in well, and Pickens – a five-star candidate in the 2019 contract class – is ready to take on a bigger role. Pickens played in his first year on campus in all 12 competitions with 16 stops and a quarterback in a reserve role. After Pickens gained valuable experience in 2019, this potential should be implemented in production this fall.

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley will not hand over the starting job to Rattler as he will have to fight for first place with Tanner Mordecai this spring. However, it will be difficult to keep the Arizona native off the sidelines after a full off-season to find out about the offense. The five-star prospectus completed seven passes for 81 yards in 2019 and a touchdown in three games with limited work. With Riley’s track record of developing quarterbacks and the high-performance program, Rattler had an enormous number of starters in its first season as an Oklahoma.

Related: Way too early college football top 25 for 2020

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Nebraska

Robinson delivered a solid season for the Cornhuskers when he ran 340 yards and three touchdowns and added 40 catches for 453 yards and two points. These numbers helped Robinson finish sixth in the Big Ten, averaging 102.9 general-purpose yards per game. With another offseason under coach Scott Frost, Robinson should be an even bigger factor for Nebraska’s offensive in the coming season.

Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU

The boxing rating does not adequately describe the influence Shelvin has on the defense of the LSU. Born in Louisiana, he played all 15 games for the Tigers in 2019, posting 39 duels (three for a loss) and two failures. However, Shelvin was instrumental in the ongoing defense of the LSU and helped the group keep the teams within 120.8 meters. Shelvin will not release large statistics, but he plays a key role in defending coach Ed Orgeron.

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Most of Smith’s production in 2019 was in the recipient’s position, but he noticed that the Texas Bowl win over Oklahoma State saw a rapid turnaround. Smith ended the year with 22 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and 54 rushing yards across seven carry. He also had an average of almost 12 yards (11.9) on punt return attempts. Smith’s position for 2020 has not yet been clarified, but after a promising youth campaign, coach Jimbo Fisher has to find ways to tackle the all-purpose threat next season. Smith’s teammate DeMarvin Leal is another name to be seen in the 2020 breakout category.

Tykee Smith, S, West Virginia

The signs of wear and tear took a toll last season in West Virginia, which prompted Smith to take significant losses as an absolute newcomer. The Pennsylvania native made his debut for the Mountaineers and developed into a key wheel in the next few years. Smith recorded 51 duels (2.5 for a loss), a sack, four pass breakups and two interceptions. He will be one of the headliners for West Virginia in 2020.

Mika Tafua, DL, Utah

Kyle Whittingham’s defenses continue to produce outstanding performances in the offseason, and the front will be on the lookout for new outstanding performances associated with Bradlee Anae and John Penisini and Leki Fotu’s departures. Tafua recorded 47 duels (8.5 for a loss), three sacks and two pass cancellations in 14 games as starters against Anae in 2019. With Anae at the next level, Tafua should be Utah’s top pass rusher next season.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DL, Oregon

Thibodeaux wasted no time last fall and affected Oregon’s defense. After being born as one of the top recruits in the 2019 signing class, the California native recorded 35 tackles (14 for a loss), nine sacks and a forced fumble. Thibodeaux seemed to be getting better moment by moment as 10.5 of his duels for defeat ended in the last six competitions. Assuming that Thibodeaux has reached his goal by 2019, he should be one of the best defenders in the country next fall.

Demitri Washington, LB, State of Boise

Boise State’s three leaders – Curtis Weaver, Chase Hatada and Sontane Lui – won’t return for 2020. Increasing the defensive front and finding players to rush the quarterback are two key priorities for the off-season coordinator, Jeff Schmedding. Washington should tick both boxes in 2020 after losing 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles as a reserve last season.

Garrett Wilson, WR, State of Ohio

The Ohio State Reception Force, despite the loss of K.J. Hill and Binjimen Victor. Chris Olave (49 catches) is back, but quarterback Justin Fields should care more about Wilson in 2020. As an absolute novice, Wilson recorded 30 catches for 432 yards and five points last season. In addition, the native Texaser already left his mark in the greatest rivalry in the state of Ohio when his first 100-yard game in his career as Buckeye was against Michigan (three hits for 118 yards).