The underwater ruins of the RMS Titanic will now benefit from the protection of an international treaty.

Both the United States and the United Kingdom have passed legislation allowing them to grant or deny licenses to enter wreck hulls and remove artifacts found outside, says Department of Transport statement. and Minister of Maritime Nusrat Ghani.

“Located two and a half miles below the surface of the ocean, the RMS Titanic is the subject of the most documented maritime tragedy in history,” Ghani said in Belfast on Tuesday, the statement said. “This crucial agreement with the United States to preserve the wreck means that it will be treated with the sensitivity and respect due to the ultimate resting place of over 1,500 lives.”

The United Kingdom signed the treaty to protect the Titanic, which is approximately 370 nautical miles south of Newfoundland, Canada, in 2003. But the treaty only comes into force now because the United States did not ratify it until the end of 2019, the statement says.

Ratification of the treaty marks a step forward in the efforts of several countries to protect the ship, the statement said.

The Titanic was considered an “unsinkable ship” and was the largest afloat passenger ship in 1912. But on its first voyage from Southampton, England, to New York in April, the ship struck an iceberg and sank . Of the 2,223 passengers and crew on board, only 706 survived, according to the United States Senate report on the disaster.

Divers visited the wreckage in August for the first time in 14 years. The captured images show the ship engulfed by the ocean floor and ravaged by metal-eating bacteria.