The Timeless, Twisty Appeal or Snake Jewelry

Neither the actress nor the character liked the outfit, but it didn’t matter. It was the early eighties and Carrie Fisher was not really a household name. She was certainly famous, and she had been playing for years, but very few actresses could choose what they wore on the screen, especially back then. When George Lucas showed her the outfit, “she thought he was joking,” she said later. She called it “what super models will eventually wear in the seventh ring of hell.” Although it was already thin, Fisher was pressured to lose weight to wear the golden bikini with the golden metal snake bracelets and the golden chains. (Luke “didn’t want to show any folds” in her side, because God forbade a leading lady to have skin that moves like a human.) She wore the bikini for only three minutes of screen time, but the outfit became famous. It was so rigid, so restrictive, so fantastic, so beautiful.

I think it’s beautiful. I can not help it. If I remember what it symbolizes – a tough woman caught both on screen and off, by male expectations and an amorphous extraterrestrial sex plague, respectively – I love it less. But the look itself is timeless; it exists outside of time. The outfit can come from a futuristic catwalk show or an old Pompeian brothel.

This is partly due to the omnipresence of snake jewelry and serpentine iconography throughout history. People have something to do with snakes. Maybe it’s because they are so easy to draw. Or maybe it’s because their bodies are so fundamentally different from ours, their movements so strange. Anyway, we are dressed in snake bracelets and necklaces, snake earrings and engagement rings, since the beginning of jewelry.

I know this because in the last two years I have searched for the perfect snake ring. Inspired by an increased presence of snakes in my backyard (her name is Esmeralda, and they can be many small green snakes, but I chose to believe she is a queen), I started looking for snakes. First I started searching for gold online, and I ended up at Mejuri and considered their little gold number and cruising Erica Weiner for their antique-inspired spools. Then I started looking for dreamy dresses with snake covers, such as this vintage Halston number or this slinky Roberto Cavalli a sleeve or this glamorous Gucci embroidered tulle dress. Eventually I started to see snakes everywhere. They were in advertisements aimed at me, snake jewelry and snake clothes. They also walked along the paths, slithering in the sand between the pines, lurking on top of warm stones, copulating in old stone walls. Just like the Hot Priest in Fleabag followed by foxes, I started to suspect that I was being followed by snakes. That led me through another rabbit hole (or snake hole?) And even when I doubted my own sudden snake view, I seriously began to investigate the symbolism of the snake.

Snakes swing in and out of stories and cultures, in and out of associations and meanings. You can’t pin those bastards. Unlike the elephant, which is associated with memory and longevity and good luck, or the fox, known for its cunning and predation and speed, the snake can mean almost anything. When I was a Catholic, I have always been familiar with stories about the snake as the devil. Snakes, I learned quite passively, were beings who could lie and slide and seduce – like women. In one of my favorite children’s books, The Silver Chair by CS Lewis, some children go to Narnia and find the country tormented by a woman changing shape in a green dress, an emerald green witch who can change herself (what else?) green snake. I knew Medusa, that killer with her snake head. I knew Saint Patrick and his panacea from Ireland through the scourge of snakes.

Image: Walters Art Museum

But I did not know that Medusa was a victim of rape, and I did not know that Narnia was a deeply religious text that borrowed entire storylines and characters from the Bible. I didn’t know Ireland was snake-free for the same reason that Iceland is – it’s a cold island, too cold for most cold-blooded creatures. And I did not know that Queen Victoria received a serpentine wedding ring from Prince Albert in 1839 at the age of 16. I didn’t know that Victorians were all about those snake jewels. I had no idea that for many people around the world, including many Christians, snakes symbolized more than just seduction. They were signs of eternal love, always innovative, always binding.

Although some historians suggest that Prince Albert kicked off the snake jewel trend, that is not exactly the whole story. Victoria already had several snake-shaped pieces in her jewelry box and the trend had been building for a few years before they became engaged. Albert knew her style and it seems that he was very good at giving gifts. She cherished his gifts long after his death. For the engagement he chose a golden snake that once wrapped around the finger, overlapping head and tail, with a central emerald green stone (Victoria’s birthstone) surrounded by small sunken ruby-red eyes and diamond accents. Although it would not be appropriate at most weddings these days, it was not strange at the time to have an engagement ring with birthstones that were more prominent than diamonds. The South African diamond mines had yet to be discovered and discarded, the iconic De Beers ‘A Diamond is Forever’ advertising campaign was a century away and it was fairly normal to engage in a slightly more subtle, personal ring.

Snakes swing in and out of stories and cultures, in and out of associations and meanings.

Snake jewelry became fashionable in Europe in the 18th century, thanks in part to the continuing fascination of the nobility for terra incognita and the people who lived there. In the non-white world, snakes were not seen as devilish or disgusting. It was normal to fear them, certainly, but the fear came with respect and admiration, not necessarily rejection. According to The Book of Symbols, the snake has long been linked to the “secret, underground, orakular mysteries of knowledge” and “the power of life and death always transmitted, making it a form of ancestral spirit everywhere.” According to Egyptian mythology, snakes were immortal and could shed their skin time and time again, fresh and young ad infinitum. How lucky! People have always wanted to be able to shed their old skin and become new and better versions of themselves. Otherwise, how can you explain the annoying proliferation of “New Year, New You” content that appears on January 1 without fail? I suspect that people have always been a little jealous of snakes, jealous of their ability to leave the discarded chaff of their outward-looking personas and gliding happily on earth.

Being linked to the birth process also meant that snakes were often linked to the mother goddesses. Despite their phallic form, snakes are often seen as feminine in spirit, and some cultures even believed that snakes could only regenerate if they had access to menstrual blood. Both men and women have worn snake jewelry, but in modern times these curvy emblems tend to be wrapped around female identifying forms. And when the right woman puts on a snake, the effect is downright iconic.

I was a teenager before Britney Spears burst out of a cage with wavy crack on the MTV Music Awards stage and started dancing with a live snake. Although it was not a piece of jewelry, Britney wore it like a piece of jewelry, with the ease of a Minoan goddess (though without the breast dress). Before Britney there was Maria Félix. A Mexican film star from the fifties, she supposedly refused to learn English because she did not want to appear in Hollywood films, although she was perfectly prepared to learn French as part of their film tradition. Felix was partly known in the English-speaking world because of its decadent jewelry. She wore jeweled crocodiles and panthers, but her favorite emblem was the snake. After decades of being dressed in public in snake bracelets and earrings, she entered the Cartier flagship store in Paris in 1966 and ordered what would become her most famous piece of jewelry: a life-size snake necklace. The finished piece took two years to make and was covered with 2,473 diamonds from head to tail. It was completely flexible and different from anything Cartier had made before or since.

Maria Félix’s Cartier snake chain Image: Getty

But before Britney and Maria and Aaliyah and Taylor Swift and Elizabeth Taylor and Carrie Fisher and the hundreds of other women who appeared on the screen with snakes that emphasize their lines and curves, there was Sarah Bernhardt. Sarah Bernhardt is the reason I never found my perfect snake jewel, because it exists but I can’t have it. Designed by Czech artist Alphonse Mucha and built by French jeweler Gorges Fouquet in 1889, the piece is an incredible example of Art Nouveau style, created for the actress to wear on stage to play the tragic, violent figure of Medea , who died of biting a viper after she had scorched the earth and killed her entire family and more. The item in question is a bracelet with a green bowl of enamel with a golden bottom that rolls around the wrist before the winged head (covered with opals, rubies and diamonds) rests on the back of the hand. This large snake is connected by small, delicate chains to a second snake that Bernhardt wore like a ring. Bernhardt’s talent inspired Mucha to create this, as well as many other works. She was a star.

Also, like too many stars, Bernhardt has burned out and fallen. She lost her fame, she lost her money, she lost her health and appearance. She sold her jewelry piece by piece, including those perfect sliding green snakes. The piece unexpectedly ended up in a museum in Japan dedicated to Mucha’s works. It is now under glass. I imagine it will stay there for the time being, or until some star gives it new life on a red carpet, because jewelry is made to be worn, to be warm against the skin. I can only hope.

.