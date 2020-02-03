The tiger with the naked torso faces a tank with a rifle in his hand

After the massive success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is ready to take triple action to fans with Baaghi 3. The creators of the film have released the first poster of the film and is as attractive as ever.

Taking their social networks, the creators shared the poster with the legend,

Baaghi 3: the bare-chested tiger faces a tank with a rifle in his hand

“Against his strongest enemy,

His biggest battle

Against a nation,

RONNIE is back! 💪🏻 “

The # Baaghi3 trailer will be released on February 6, Thursday

#SajidNadiadwala @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi ”

The poster has Tiger Shroff in front of an army tank with his back to the spectators and a rifle in his hand. It has already created a huge buzz and fans can’t wait to see the breakthrough that is ready to launch on February 6, 2020.

Baaghi 3 is ready to launch on March 6, 2020 and has Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. The film is produced by grandson Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan.

Against his strongest enemy,

His biggest battle

Against a nation,

RONNIE is back! Trailer # SajidNadiadwala’s # Baaghi3 trailer will be released on February 6, Thursday 🔥🌪 @ iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/MPhHl7KTCZ

– Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 3, 2020

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!