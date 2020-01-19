The three-star OL Micah Mazzccua from 2020 moves from Michigan to Baylor

Micah Mazzccua, a three-star class 2020 offensive lineman, has retired from Michigan and flipped to Baylor.

The 6-foot-5,335-pounder from the St. Frances Academy in Maryland did not sign with Michigan in December. All signs indicated that he signed in Michigan in February, but an official visit to Baylor this weekend changed everything. After that, it was only a matter of time before the flip was official.

Mazzccua has been involved in Michigan since last February. Some of his teammates in St. Frances have already signed a contract with Michigan – four-star Blake Corum, four-star Osman Savage and three-star Nikhai Hill-Green.

It is currently not known why Mazzccua did not sign with Michigan in December. Still, Ed Warinner and the Wolverines are still well positioned in their 2020 class with three highly regarded offensive linemen – four-star tackle Jeffrey Persi, four-star guard Zak Zinter, and three-star center Reece Atteberry.

Michigan also included six offensive linemen in the 2019 class and has committed to its 2021 class in the state of four-star Giovanni El-Hadi. Losing Mazzccua is not a big deal, but obviously not ideal. There can never be too many offensive lines against each other, especially if Michigan has four starting positions next season.

The Wolverines still have one goal in 2020 – the three against James Pogorelc. All six crystal balls are for Stanford, so we’ll likely see soon if Warinner can catch up with him even though he’s an outsider to land him on.

The traditional day of signing for high school graduates is February 5th.