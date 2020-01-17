The three biggest lies Trump and his deputies told us about Iran - Mother Jones

Since the U.S. drone attack, in which Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, was killed, the Trump administration has been unable to provide uniform or even coherent answers to the attack. Why did President Donald Trump decide to kill Soleimani? Was there really an “immediate” threat from Iran? Will that lead to war?

Tensions between the United States and Iran appear to be cooling, but the aftermath of the strike that killed Soleimani and the Iranian retaliation against two U.S. military bases in western Iraq have shown the government’s willingness to take action going to justify his actions. Since Soleimani was killed, Mother Jones has kept an eye on the misleading information and direct lies that Trump and members of his government have marketed.

Here are the three most outrageous:

Shortly after Soleimani’s death – on January 3 in Iran and January 2 in the United States – several Trump administration officials claimed he was killed to prevent a future attack or series of attacks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN that the Iranian general had “actively planned” to take major measures that could have endangered hundreds of lives. Pompeo, who led the CIA before taking over the State Department, reported intelligence reports about Trump’s final decision. “The risk of doing nothing was huge,” he said. “The secret services made this assessment and President Trump acted decisively last night.”

Trump’s first detailed comment on the murder reflected the same story. “Soleimani,” he wrote on Twitter, “has killed or seriously wounded thousands of Americans over a long period of time, and planned to kill many more.” The Pentagon vaguely indicated some targets for this impending attack, but provided only a few more details. “General Soleimani actively developed plans to attack American diplomats and members of Iraq and the entire region,” said a January 2 statement in defense of the strike. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian plans to attack.”

Despite talk of an impending attack, government officials have failed to provide concrete evidence to Congress or the public. A classified briefing on Capitol Hill provided information that was “no more detailed or insightful than what we read on the news or saw on TV,” a senior House Democrat told Vox. “Instead,” said another democratic legislator, “we got a historical overview of Iran’s decades of malicious activity.” However, while the debate among lawmakers and journalists over the legality of Trump’s attack – particularly whether it deserves to be called an “assassination attempt” – Trump contained further unexamined details of Soleimani’s alleged plot. On January 10, he informed Fox News that Soleimani had targeted four US embassies, including one in Baghdad, the world’s largest and most expensive diplomatic mission. At a White House briefing that same day, Pompeo said, “We had specific information about an upcoming threat, and these threats included attacks on US embassies.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was tasked with defending the president in CBS’s “Face the Nation” a few days later, could not even understand Trump’s “Four Messages” claim. “What the president said was that he believed there might have been attacks against additional embassies there,” Esper said, noticeably failing to confirm that factual information indicated that four embassies were under threat. At the urging of moderator Margaret Brennan whether certain evidence points to Trump’s claim, Esper said, “I haven’t seen any regarding four messages.”

After days of obscuring the answers, a bomb report led the dagger through Trump’s weak justification for Soleimani’s death. On January 13, NBC News reported that the Iranian general had been targeting the Pentagon for eight months. Pompeo, as CIA director, had already pushed for Trump to kill Soleimani in 2017, but a strike against one of Iran’s leading politicians was considered too risky at the time. Trump finally agreed to attack Soleimani in June, “when Iran’s increasing aggression led to the death of an American.” When a Iran-backed militia fired missiles at a military base in Iraq and killed American contractor Nawres Hamid, Trump had the opening he needed and ordered the strike against Soleimani. But the Iranian general was obviously not Trump’s only target. On the same day that Soleimani died, the US forces unsuccessfully attempted to kill Abdul Reza Shahlai, a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. If Soleimani were really the thought leader of an upcoming attack, there would be no point in the US military killing another Iranian leader. The attempt at Shahlai’s life suggests that the real aims of the strikes were not limited to deterrence.

Even Trump didn’t seem ready to keep this fiction alive after a while. On January 13, he tweeted that it “didn’t matter” whether Soleimani was planning an upcoming threat.

While various government officials distributed misinformation about the “impending threat,” Vice President Mike Pence reached into the past to make this next bizarre allegation. In a series of tweets on January 3, one day after the strike, Pence claimed that Soleimani “was involved in the illegal trip to Afghanistan from 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.”

Of course, this is clearly wrong. Initially, there were 19 hijackers on September 11, not 12. (Katie Waldman, Pence’s spokeswoman, quickly went to Twitter to clarify that the Vice President meant that “12 of the 19 went through Afghanistan” and “10 of them” 12 were supported by Soleimani. ”) However, there is no evidence to support Pence’s claim that Soleimani was involved in the 9/11 kidnappers who were Al Qaeda activists and largely from Saudi Arabia. According to the Commission’s report of September 11, while Iranian officials were allowed to take Al Qaeda activists across the Iranian border without the appropriate visa or passport stamp, the name of Soleimani was not mentioned anywhere in the report. The report concluded that there was no evidence that Iran “knew about the plans for the later September 11 attack” or that the kidnappers even knew what their mission was while traveling through Iran.

So there is no way Soleimani could have known about the September 11 attacks and assisted the kidnappers on their journey through Iran to accomplish their mission, as Pences Tweet indicated.

Four days after Soleimani’s death, Iran fired twelve ballistic missiles at two US military bases in Iraq, bringing the United States and Iran one step closer to the outbreak of war. Early reports on January 7th were littered with incomplete information. CNN reported that “there are victims” among Iraqis stationed at one of the bases; Three hours later, the network said there were “no victims among the Iraqi security forces”.

At a press conference the next morning, Trump was optimistic: “The Iranian regime didn’t hurt any Americans last night,” he said. “We have not suffered any losses. All of our soldiers are safe and minimal damage has been done to our military bases. “Trump’s statements made it appear as if the US troops were being cleared out of the way thanks to an” early warning system “and the” division of the armed forces “. ”

But this story broke up quickly. On January 13, military officials from Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq informed the Washington Post that “several dozen” US soldiers had been treated for shocks following the strike. The attacks lasted more than an hour and a half, sources told the post, leaving “deep craters and the crumpled wrecks of residential buildings”. Contrary to Trump’s sunny assessment of a prepared US response, the newspaper concluded that “the lack of serious losses was at least in part due to luck. “A CNN report the next day contained more details. Soldiers were warned of the hours of attack before it happened, but the base lacked “surface-to-air defenses to ward off a ballistic missile attack” and the troops remained “exposed to missile downpours”. A staff sergeant told CNN, “I was 100 percent ready to die.”

On Friday, the Pentagon finally returned to Trump’s original statement. The Wall Street Journal reported that eleven soldiers were treated for the explosion’s shock symptoms. “As a standard procedure, all employees in the vicinity of an explosion are examined for traumatic brain injuries and, if considered appropriate, given greater care,” a spokesman for the US Central Command told the newspaper.