The three best horses at the horse race on Saturday in Ascot and Haydock - according to experts

Altior is absent from the feature race line-up for the second week in a row, but Ascot’s Clarence House Chase (3:35 p.m.) has still tightened till in Defi Du Seuil and international raider Un De Sceaux.

The former is a worthy favorite who got Shloer Chase and Tingle Creek Chase at its two season starts. However, Carlow summoner Willie Mullins’ Un De Sceaux (11/8) is preferred, who can reverse his neck defeat by “Defi” last month in Sandown.

It won’t be a dry eye in the house if the selection prevails as he won this competition five lengths in 2016 and 2017, the second of these renewals in Cheltenham and seven lengths the following year.

Now some experts will claim that he was over the mountain at the age of 12 against the young Pretender, who is Paddy’s second favorite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but his success in the four-day Punchestown Champion Chase last April and his brave action against Defi last time would contradict this opinion.

A higher price than the other market leader makes it very attractive, especially in a place where there are two.

Furthermore, Peter Marsh Chase (2:40 p.m.) from North Haydock offers the 10 protagonists the opportunity to present their Grand National references, and Sue Smiths Vintage Clouds (13/2), another course specialist, can handle the business.

This guy was admittedly last beaten 20 lengths over course and distance in December, though he stayed at the finish and it was a much better performance than being pulled up in front of the 8th fence in Aintree’s mug before chasing.

The bottom line is that he lost a few pounds from the handicapper here, and although that doesn’t sound like much, it took him a long time to get back to the same brand that his last win here came from the same trip, a few years.

His best performance since then was when he saw Beware The Bear as too powerful at the Ultima Handicap Chase in Cheltenham last season.

Whether he is a national horse is controversial since he crashed at the first obstacle in April and failed to finish in three out of four races in Liverpool. However, he said he won a handicap for beginners there in 2017, but he loves to win Haydock here twice and placed seven times in 10 attempts.

Duffelcoat trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies Ballyandy finished third at the Coral Cup in Cheltenham last season and has done well in connections since making the leap from handicaps to staggered society on his last three appearances.

The Gloucestershire rider would like to win Haydock’s The New One Unibet Hurdle (3:15 p.m.), named after his former stable star, and Ballyandy (4/1) will absolutely love the heavy ground.