'The Third Rainbow Girl' is the story of the Coming-of-Age and True Crime Mystery: NPR

The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg is a true crime story that has been investigated and reported as thoroughly as it is confusing.

The book offers a deep dive into rural Appalachia, a region in the United States that is rarely understood, and examines how deep misogyny and bias can run within a community. It is also an honest and endearing coming-of-age story – a story that makes readers curious to know what Eisenberg is about to write about. However, like any true crime story, The Third Rainbow Girl starts with the facts.

In the summer of 1980 two women were shot who hitchhiked from Arizona to a festival in the West Virginia countryside. Their bodies were found in an open space in the Pocahontas district, a region in Appalachia, where the local population earned a living by working the land and transporting wood. The closest city had fewer than 300 inhabitants. Because of the isolated location of the murders, the police determined that the killer must have known the area well. And so an atmosphere of traumatized suspicion settled over the community.

The case took 13 years to go to court, during which time nine local people were arrested. People who had known each other throughout their lives accused each other and even a famous serial killer (but was doubted). Long-term tensions related to poverty, lack of schools in the area and an unusually deep-rooted culture of masculinity were painfully exacerbated.

Eisenberg, who grew up in New York, learned about the Rainbow Murders in 2010 as she enrolled as a teacher in a summer camp for low-income girls in Appalachia. Her city friends couldn’t understand her intense attraction to Pocahontas County – the wild country, the close friendships, the long nights of playing bluegrass music on the porch. And so Eisenberg’s investigation into the murders became entangled with introspection. The question of the two murdered girls was linked to questions about Eisenberg’s own sexuality, and to her own experiences of trusting male friends.

Eisenberg’s growing personal involvement in the summer camp for teenage girls and her friends in this complicated rural ecosystem becomes the living heartbeat of the book. Parallel to her research into old files (which sometimes seem too dry, or bogged down with information that is not clearly convincing), Eisenberg believes that her students all too often disappear in the camp. Girls stop taking lessons, but months later they are seen on tailgate plates or drink in cars with their friends.

At one point, Eisenberg meets a former student at a violent social gathering, a red-haired girl who was once frustrated by math lessons. The teacher and student simply look at each other and tacitly acknowledge something that they both know – that life as a woman is complicated.

Eisenberg traces the families of the two girls who were murdered in 1980. Their sorrow can still be felt. The girls, Vicki Durian and Nancy Santomero, were on their way to a Rainbow Gathering, an annual meeting in nature with thousands of travelers. The gathering had the reputation of being a bit dirty and a nuisance, but for the most part it was just a harmless camp in the woods. There were no major disagreements between the Rainbow organizers and the people of West Virginia, apart from a handful of stereotypes about ‘hippies versus hicks’. The girls were last seen alive when buying snacks at a local gas station.

For Eisenberg the cross-country trip of the Rainbow Girls was an idealistic but not extraordinary thing, especially in the eighties. Eisenberg gets angry about the negative stigma against women traveling alone – and that is understandable. She herself is a woman who traveled to Appalachia alone. In that sense, the stubbornness with which she looks for the conflicting versions of the story, and the opinions of every person in the city who once had anything to do with the Rainbow case, makes sense. Her relentless reporting and attention to detail make the real crime elements in this book so much fun.

Eisenberg unveils a web of people who have all been deeply wounded by the Rainbow Murders – as well as the failure of the community to resolve them. She begins to see firsthand the consequences that gossip and years of speculation can have on the collective beliefs of a small town. She sees how doubt can nestle in the psyche of a place, cause damage and can stay.

The Third Rainbow Girl achieves what a good murder mystery should do. It seems a spotlight on a context of people and a place. Eisenberg’s tendency to weave in references to writers who have preceded her in the genre, such as Susan Sontag, Joan Didion and Truman Capote, makes the reading experience uniquely thoughtful and introspective.

The insights into human nature are the really gritty, good things you get by reading a masterful work of journalism such as this one.

Rachel Veroff is a writer and teacher in New York. She has written for Guernica, the Los Angeles Review of Books, the Huffington Post, Literary Hub and Catapult.