Updated:January 25, 2020, 7:46 PM IST

DCB Bank logo. (Image: Twitter / @ DCBBank)

New Delhi: Private sector lender DCB Bank reported a 12.31 percent increase in net earnings on Rs 96.70 crore for the third quarter ending in December 2019.

Its net profit was Rs 86.10 crore during the period from October to December of the previous year, DCB Bank said in a BSE presentation.

Total DCB Bank revenues increased 13.66 percent to Rs 990.89 rupees during the quarter under review compared to Rs 871.78 rupees in the corresponding period of one year ago.

Net interest income increased 9.86 percent to Rs 323 million rupees compared to Rs 294 million rupees for the same period last fiscal year.

While non-financial income decreased marginally to Rs 93 million rupees compared to Rs 94 million rupees.

