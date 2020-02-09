A new logo for Marvel Studios ’The Eternals was unveiled via a shirt for the film crew that was worn during production.

The official logo for The Eternals was revealed during the phase 4 announcement of Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con last year. However, Marvel Studios will usually adjust the title card of a movie once the marketing starts. This means that there may be a change for The Eternals, the next Marvel Studios film after Black Widow.

Marvel Studios ’The Eternals recently packaged production in the UK. Now MCU Direct has shared a brand new logo for The Eternals. Although the title card does not look different, there are a number of symbols on the left that seem to tease the Celestial beings, the ancient beings responsible for the creation of the Eternals. See the new logo for Marvel Studios ’The Eternals below.

Here is the official summary for The Eternals:

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living in secrecy on earth for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame forces an unexpected tragedy out of the shadows to reunite against the oldest enemy of humanity, The Deviants.

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a script written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals play Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayak as Ajak , Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Kit Harrington was released as Dane Whitman.

The Eternals will be released in the cinema on November 6, 2020.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.