The Thai military brought the mother of an armed man who killed 29 people to negotiate with him

Thai police announced on Sunday that it had tried several times to persuade a soldier who killed 29 people to report, and even brought in the armed mother to speak to him.

Shots at a military base in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, known as the Korat, and an overcrowded shopping mall injured 58 others – 30 of whom remain in the hospital – before the gunman was killed by the police on Sunday at 9 a.m. local time (9 ET ET Saturday), according to officials.

Narinrat Pitchayakamin, an official from the Thai Ministry of Health, said seven bodies were picked up from Terminal 21 shopping mall on Sunday. This number probably contains the body of the gunman.

While most of the deaths occurred in the shootings, two victims died during the hospital operation, Pitchayakamin added.

According to the Thai authorities, the attacker is said to be an army submarine. Lieutenant Jakrapanth Thomma from the 22nd Ammunition Battalion.

Authorities took the gunman’s mother from his hometown in Chaiyaphum province to an area near the mall, but she couldn’t get inside, said Maj. Gen. Jirapob Puridet, who led the security team in the building. The mother, whose name was withheld, told him that there was little point in talking to her son because he was depressed and in an extremely bad mood.

The shooter had a machine gun that he had stolen, with around 800 rounds of ammunition and two handguns, said Puridet.

“We had to confront him because people who were trapped in a freezer were sending us messages that the oxygen level was very low and they were suffocating,” said Puridet. “So we had to risk facing him face to face, otherwise people who were trapped in him would die.”

One officer was killed and three others injured in the subsequent confrontation, said Puridet.

“It was almost like a Hollywood action film,” he said. “At certain points, the gun was fired non-stop.”

Hectic scenes from the mall overnight showed heavily armed Thai soldiers trying to get scared shoppers to safety.

News from the scene showed people leaving the area in pickups and cars as security guards moved around the mall.

testimonies

Survivors described the desperate situation in the mall. “It was scary because I heard gunshots occasionally. We have waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said 27-year-old Suvanarat Jirattanasakul to Reuters.

According to Reuters, the shooter “aimed at the heads,” another survivor told local Amarin television.

“He shot everywhere and his shots were very precise,” said the man who was identified as “Diaw” and whose colleague was killed.

In a morgue in Nakhon Ratchasima, the family of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee sobbed when he identified his body.

“He is my only son. He hasn’t even had dinner yet,” said his father Natthawut Karnchanamethee. “I allowed him to do whatever he wanted. I never expected him. I just wanted that he’s a good person. “

Seasoned soldier

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the previous Sunday that the killing spree was triggered by a dispute that the gunman had with another soldier over a land sale commission at his base. He added that the gunman had taken hostages during the later conflict, but had not shown how many or what had happened to them.

“In general, any military officer would be good at firearms, but this man certainly has more capabilities,” said Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, Defense Department spokesman.

After shooting his fellow officer at the base, the gunman took his gun and shot at other soldiers. It was not immediately known how many soldiers were killed.

After the gunman left the military base, he drove to a mall in a military humvee he had stolen and shot civilians, Tantravanich said.

UPDATE: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the death toll found by the Thai authorities.