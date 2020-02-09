The Thai military brought the mother of an armed man who killed 26 people to negotiate with him

The Thai police have uncovered how they rampaged an armed man’s mother to try to negotiate with him before they killed him.

The gunman, a Thai soldier who killed 26 people and injured 57 others in a shootout in a crowded mall, was shot by the police around 9:00 a.m. local time (9:00 p.m. ET Saturday), officials said.

Maj. Gen. Jirapob Puridet, who led the security team in the building, told CNN that the gunman’s mother had previously been brought from his hometown in Chaiyaphum province to convince him to surrender. However, the woman’s son would not speak to her.

Puridet added that his team had faced the shooter face to face when the people “trapped in a freezer” ran out of oxygen.

One officer was killed and three others injured in the confrontation, Puridet said.

The standoff began on Saturday after the shooter fired first at a military site and then at Terminal 21 shopping mall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, known as Korat.

Hectic scenes from the mall overnight showed heavily armed Thai soldiers trying to get scared shoppers to safety.

News from the scene showed people leaving the area in pickups and cars as security guards moved around the mall.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed on Sunday that the gunman had taken hostages during the conflict, but did not comment on how many or what had happened to them.

Highly qualified shooter

According to the Thai authorities, the attacker is said to be an army submarine. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma, an officer of the ammunition battalion who works for the 22nd ammunition battalion.

“In general, any military officer would be good at firearms, but this man certainly has more capabilities,” said Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, Defense Department spokesman.

Puridet said the shooter had won a number of small shooting competitions and described what he saw in the mall. “It was almost like a Hollywood action film,” he said.

“At certain points, the gun was fired non-stop.”

Filming started after a fight

The armed man’s motive was not immediately clear, military officials said.

According to spokesman Tantravanich, the incident started after the shooter had an argument with his superior on Saturday and had finally shot and killed him.

Then he took his superior’s gun and fired on his colleagues, Tantravanich said. It was not immediately known if any other military personnel were killed.

The soldier stole other weapons, including at least a machine gun and a military humvee. Tantravanich was unable to confirm the number of weapons and ammunition.

After leaving the military base, the gunman drove to the mall and shot civilians along the way, Tantravanich said.

Puridet told CNN that the police had decided to shoot to kill because the lives of people trapped in the mall were at risk. “We had to confront him because people who were trapped in a freezer told us that the oxygen level was very low. And suffocate them. So we had to risk facing him face to face, otherwise people who were trapped in him would die. “

UPDATE: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the death toll found by the Thai authorities.