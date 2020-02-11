The Thai government mourns death in the shooting of soldiers

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – The Thai government and officials were asked to dress in black on Tuesday to mourn the dead in the shooting of a soldier in a northeastern city, where a shopping mall that was the main scene of the tragedy and said it would reopen for the pikeek.

A Buddhist ceremony marks the reopening Thursday of the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center, said Amnuayphorn Sankong department administrator.

Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, 31, killed 29 people at different hours on Saturday and Sunday before the security forces killed him in the airport-themed shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima. It was said that he was angry with a land dealer who was brokered by his commander’s mother-in-law. Both were among his victims.

The death toll exceeded Thailand’s last major attack on civilians, a bombing of a shrine in Bangkok in 2015 that killed 20 people allegedly executed by human traffickers in retaliation for crackdown on their network.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha asked cabinet members and officials to dress in Black Tuesday as an expression of sympathy for the shooting victims. He said Monday that Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn has offered all deceased generously sponsored funeral rituals and cremations.

In the sad Nakhon Ratchasima, people stopped by Monday at the Terminal 21 shopping center to offer flowers and leave notes that expressed sympathy.

In the evening, hundreds of people gathered there for a memorial led by a Buddhist monk and lit candles to commemorate the victims.

Some of the 58 injured are still in critical condition. The Ministry of Health sent a mental health crisis team to help relatives of the deceased cope with their losses.

Thai media reported that two people had been arrested for threatening similar shootings online.

The Bangkok Post reported a 27-year-old former soldier who told the police that he meant no harm and had been drunk and argued with his girlfriend before placing his threat on Sunday.

The other case involved a 16-year-old boy who told the police that he was only putting his threat on for fun, the newspaper said.

Both are accused of violating the Computer Crime Act, which can be punished with up to five years in prison, and causing public anxiety, which involved a one-month prison sentence.

___

Associated Press journalists Tassanee Vejpongsa, Busaba Sivasomboon and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.