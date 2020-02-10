The Thai city is struggling with the sad effects of mass shooting

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Authorities in Northern Thailand started releasing bodies to family members on Monday after the security forces had been cornered and killed a soldier who carried out the country’s worst mass shooting in an hour-long siege in a shopping mall.

The soldier killed 29 people starting with his commander in a stunning tragedy that began Saturday and ended Sunday morning when security forces shot the heavily armed attacker in Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The shooter, Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, 31, was furious about a land deal that was mediated by his commander’s mother-in-law, as far as the authorities have been able to determine. She was one of his victims.

The death toll exceeded Thailand’s last major attack on civilians, a bombing of a shrine in Bangkok in 2015 that killed 20 people allegedly executed by human traffickers in retaliation for crackdown on their network.

Messages of sympathy about the last tragedy were sent by different countries.

The healing process takes a long time: many of the 58 injured are still in poor condition. The Ministry of Health sent a mental health crisis team to help relatives of the deceased cope with their losses.

Survivors and families of victims in the hospitals of the city told traumatic trials.

Cpl. Korakot Ampanngeun said he had been ordered to block a road so that no one could go to the shooter.

“So I signaled oncoming traffic when I turned around and saw him. If I hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t have survived, “he recalled. “I tried to run and find somewhere to hide. But I could only take two steps and then I heard the sound – ‘bang’. My leg just went and I couldn’t walk. A good Samaritan helped me away to carry. “

High school student Nachote Chotiklang said he was in his mother’s car as she passed the gunman’s vehicle.

The attacker “got out of the car and shot in the window. Then I ducked down and did nothing until I felt that the car hit something. It hit a tree.”

When the teenager was asked what had happened to his mother, Nachote shook his head. Another man explained that she had died.

Rachanon Kanchanamethi rode home on a motorcycle when the shooter shot him. The 13-year-old high school student was nicknamed James Bond. He was the only child of his family.

The father spoke on the first day of his son’s Buddhist funeral.

“I don’t want to lose him like that,” said Nuttawut Kanchanamethi. “This is too sudden. We had plans for him to grow up. That’s all. We didn’t set any expectations on him.”

Nuttawut paused.

“I want to keep taking care of him, but I no longer have that opportunity,” he sobbed.

The bodies of security personnel were flown Monday morning to the capital Bangkok for funerals.

Nakhon Ratchasima was not prepared to kill on such a scale. The only public hospital forensic doctor performs autopsies before the bodies are released to families for cremation, but families were told that he can only do a maximum of six autopsies a day, so that some families cannot collect their loved ones until Tuesday.

–

Associated Press journalists Tassanee Vejpongsa, Busaba Sivasomboon and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.