Do the testicles have taste buds? An experimental challenge of TikTok, viral in recent days, could have confused and worried, after a user presented an open challenge on the web.

Last week, Regan, who is known by the username ‘crynginginthecar’, cited an article in the 2013 Daily Mail that said the testicles have taste receptors, which allow them to detect sweet flavors.

When Regan openly searched for an answer to his curiosity, “If you have testicles, dip your balls in something, it’s for science and I must know,” at no time did TikTok users come to the platform to accept the challenge.

@cryinthecar

please i need to know

♬ original sound – cryinginthecar

Among the many Gen Z (s) who accepted the challenge, one of the first was Alx James, who made a video of the application of drops of soy sauce in his testicles and finally shouted with emotion: “Stop. Wait, wait, oh God mine., I can taste the salt! “, Adding to his own surprise,” That’s ridiculous. ”

While this took off from the platform with many dives in its private parts and experiencing the ‘similar’ taste, an itch to know if you can really test through your testicles leads to an investigation. And to his disappointment, his testicles are ultimately testicles and not tongues!

According to HuffPost, a study that was published in the journal Molecular Human Reproduction in 2013, said that although male testes have taste receptors, they are not the same as taste buds. In fact, taste receptors are also found in the “digestive system, respiratory system, brain and sperm cells” and have their respective biological roles to play.

Taking a mockery of how the Internet works with any trend and fact, Dr. Emma Beckett, a food and nutrition scientist at the University of Newcastle in Australia, said: “SCIENTISTS: Taste receptors are everywhere (true fact! !) INTERNET: I’m going to dip my balls in the food!

SCIENTISTS: Flavor receptors are everywhere (true!) INTERNET: I’m going to dip my balls in food!

– Dr. Emma Beckett (@ synapse101) January 21, 2020

Emma further explained that taste receptors there are called “taste bark,” which are surely not connected to the “taste center in the brain.”

In a new commitment to the issue of how “taste” works in the testicles, HuffPost discovered that, apparently, the receptors “work inside the balls for sweet and savory flavors like and umami”, which are essential to identify the proteins that They combine in sperm production.

Therefore, the testicles “respond to” tastes “as” chemical “substances to decide whether they produce more or less sperm and testosterone,” and work differently from the taste buds of the tongue, which helps us choose whether A food is edible or not. .

But the question could still remain, if the people, who dipped their testicles in soy sauce, lied about their enthusiasm for the taste?

Well, it could be just a “sensory overload,” according to the report.

Speaking to the post, another user, who took up the trend challenge, said: “My senses may have sharpened due to the fact that I was putting my balls in an unknown place, but I felt a strange sensation as soon as they touched the sauce “.

He also admitted that the smell could only have fooled him into believing that he “could taste it” and that a slight change in skin temperature could have been a “confounding variable.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.