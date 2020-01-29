The Tennessee bill would allow tips to earn a minimum wage - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (CNN) – A bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers would allow tips to earn the state’s minimum wage plus tip.

The Senate draft of 1851 proposed by Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) would increase the earnings of employees with tips from the current $ 2.13 per hour plus tip to $ 7.25 per hour plus tip.

“The minimum wage for workers with tips in Tennessee is $ 2.13 an hour and has not changed since 1996,” said Senator Akbari. “Workers with tips already have unpredictable wages and schedules. The least we can do is abolish the minimum wage in Tennessee and provide some financial predictability to the thousands of hard-working people in the service industry. “

The bill was introduced on Friday and passed first consideration Monday.

Currently, tips employees earn $ 2.13 an hour on top of their tips. If the tipping hourly rate does not correspond to the minimum wage, the employer must pay the employee the amount up to the minimum wage.

The proposed bill would override this mandate, as all employees with tips start earning $ 7.25 an hour before tips.

Se. Akbari said the latest research suggests that tip workers will benefit from this change. They would have changed the takeaway payment and employment little or not at all.

“The bottom line is that we want our employees to make more money and take money home to take care of their families,” she said. “We can give them a better base and they can then have tips that they can add to.”

Senator Akbari ultimately said the 340% increase would severely affect the lives of tips workers.

“This will have an enormous impact,” she said. “You are talking about people who do not necessarily need medical care but have not paid for vacation. This will give them a better quality of life and their families a better quality of life.”

This is one of the few state-proposed pay slips.

Se. Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) proposed a bill last week to raise the state’s minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. If approved, the bill would enter into force on July 1, 2020.

