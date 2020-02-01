The television series Loki plays Owen Wilson as the main character

Since Marvel announced that it will launch a set of television series for the OTT platform, fans have not been able to contain their excitement. The likes of Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki will return very soon as an independent series for Disney +. Now, recent reports have revealed that Hollywood star Owen Wilson will join the cast of Loki. Several media confirmed that he will be a main character in the next Disney + series.

As of now, the details of Owen’s character in the Marvel show are kept secret, which is not surprising since production on the show has just begun or will begin in the new days or weeks. Owen rose to fame for his work at Zoolander, opposite Ben Stiller, The Royal Tenenbaums and Wedding Crashers. Many claim that it will be a worthy addition to the cast of Loki, which seems to follow the same comic tone as Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to Owen and Tom Hiddleston, who rehearses Loki, other confirmed members of the program include Sophia Di Martino, but nobody knows what character she will play.

The next program will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Loki escape from New York City. It will also consist of six episodes in the first season, each lasting approximately one hour. Although the program is still more than a year away, Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that Loki will also venture into Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. How exactly that will happen, is something we will find on May 7, 2021, since that is when the movie is scheduled to arrive on the screens. On the other hand, the Loki series will also premiere on Disney + at the same time so fans can easily connect between the two.

.