The teen’s death is hurrying up in Deerfield Beach and talks about the need to stop violence by weapons

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Terrance “TeeJay” Jackson is said to have celebrated his 16th birthday on Wednesday. Instead, his mother, Tronicia Jackson, and his father, Terrance Jackson Sr., attended a vigil to mourn their son.

On Thursday, the murder of the teenage boy was central to a group discussion about armed violence in the Dr. Leo J. Robb, Jr. Memorial Gymnasium in Deerfield Beach.

Rev. Herold Westly, of the Newborn Holiness Church in Pompano Beach, said the group hoped to come up with ideas “to stop black on black violence” and “create other alternatives.”

Terrance Jackson, a 15-year-old soccer player at Deerfield Beach High School, died in a shooting that took place during a funeral. (WPLG)

The grieving parents saw Terrance, a football player at Deerfield Beach High School, die on Saturday after Royce Freeman shot him in the neck, police said. The sophomore died in the arms of his mother across the street from the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach.

The 47-year-old Freeman also died after another shooter returned the fire, police said. Tequila Johnson attended the Deerfield Beach event on Thursday. She said the shooting could have been avoided.

“He was a kid, and he lost his life for something ridiculous,” Johnson said.

Riviera Beach police are still investigating the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.