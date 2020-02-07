The teenager dies of an electric shock the day he starts work

Indore: A teenager died of an electric shock in a factory on Sanwer Road on Thursday evening. The deceased started working in the factory the same day that the incident happened. The police have sent the body for autopsy and are taking the family members’ testimony.

The deceased was identified as Raja Suryawanshi, a resident of the airfield area. He worked as a godown in Sector D on Sanwer Road when he was electrocuted. He was taken to hospital by the staff, but could not be saved.

Investigator SI Alok Mithas said Raja is part of Multai in Betul District. He had come to town a few days ago and was staying in a rental property with a relative in the airfield area. Preliminary investigations showed that Raja started working in a factory on Thursday and was electrocuted in the evening. He was carrying an iron bar when it touched an electrical wire and was electrocuted.