The Teamfight Tactics Mobile release window has been narrowed to March

In the 2020 TFT roadmap, Riot Games confirmed that Teamfight Tactics Mobile will be released sometime in March.

Last year Teamfight Tactics, an Auto Battler spinoff from League of Legends, was released. The game mode became a direct hit, which caused Riot Games to try harder.

As part of its plans to expand the League of Legends brand to other genres and platforms, Riot Games announced plans to bring TFT to mobile devices late last year. Riot Games, which was originally scheduled for early 2020, has since narrowed the release window for Teamfight Tactics Mobile.

In its developer roadmap for 2020, Riot announced that TFT is expected to be available on mobile devices in March, around the same time that Set 3 is released. However, the publisher added the disclaimer that this would apply to “most countries”, which means that initially it may not be a global release. However, it sounds like we can expect the game to arrive in most major markets by March 2020.

“While we were working on the PC, we also thought about how to transfer TFT from PC to cell phone in a way that was deliberately designed for the platform.”

TFT seems to be a relatively simple game that can be easily ported to mobile devices. However, there are other factors to consider when working on a port for mobile devices, such as: B. Average session duration. Players tend to play on shorter burst mobile devices, which means that Riot has to balance the TFT so that shorter game lengths are possible.

At the same time, Riot said earlier that they want cross-platform support for PC, Mac, and Mobile. This suggests that TFT Mobile will be exactly the same game on mobile devices as it does on PCs, with possibly only a few adjustments to the user interface.

In any case, Riot appears to be focusing on Teamfight Tactics for the foreseeable future, though concerns are that game mode popularity may have declined since launch. I don’t play on the PC as regularly as when I started, but I follow the game regularly and am actually more excited when I play on the phone. I like the flexibility to play anywhere, as opposed to the limits of my desk.