The team is developing a robotic hand that can be used to cut eggs and paper with scissors

Robot hand integrated in the tactile sensor. Credit: Korean Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

The Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (President Chunhong Park, hereinafter “KIMM”) developed a robotic hand that can handle various objects and tools of everyday life, such as holding an egg and cutting paper with scissors. The hand can easily be attached to a variety of robot arms and offers the world’s strongest gripping force against its own weight. It is expected that the use of robotic hands will be extended to both industrial locations and everyday life.

The team led by Dr. Hyunmin Do, a senior researcher in the Robotics and Mechatronics Department of KIMM’s Advanced Manufacturing Systems Research Division, developed a robotic hand that is able to handle objects like human hands by mimicking the structure and movement of a human finger.

The robot hand consists of four fingers and 16 joints. A total of 12 motors move each finger and joint independently of one another.

The research team developed a unique mechanism to support movement in small spaces with a high degree of freedom, similar to the movement of a human hand. They succeeded in modularizing the drive unit responsible for finger movement by embedding it in the palm of their hand. The robot hand can easily be mounted on a variety of robot arms.

In addition, the developed robotic hand is lighter and stronger than standard robotic hands. Its weight is less than 1 kg, but its payload is more than 3 kg.

The research team developed two types of force sensors that the tactile sensors use to sense contact with objects and attach them to the fingertips, fingers, and palm. The sensors attached to the fingertips are multi-axis force / torque sensors with a diameter of 15 mm and a weight of less than 5 g. You can measure the strength and direction of the force sensed at the fingertip when the robot hand comes into contact with an object. The sensors are the key to controlling the gripping force.

Movement demonstration with the robotic hand 1 (Serving Water) Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

Movement demonstration with robot hand 2 (playing the piano & waving your hand) Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

Skin-type touch sensors, developed in collaboration with Seoul National University, were also attached to the fingers and palm. These sensors measure the force distribution in the contact area when the robot hand touches an object.

Commercial robotic hands developed to date have only limited applications because there are no modular products that are equipped with the drive units embedded in the palm area as well as with the built-in tactile sensors.

Dr. Hyunmin Do said: “The robotic hand was designed to handle various objects, including everyday tools, by mimicking the sensitive movement of a human hand. It is also intended to be used as a research platform for studying the gripping algorithm of robotic hands and manipulation intelligence . ”

