New Delhi: The tax department on Friday raised the collection target of GST to Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the next two months and Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the month of March by verifying fraudulent tax credit claims.

The decision in this regard was made at a high-level meeting chaired by the Secretary of Revenue, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, held on Friday, sources said.

Last month, the department had raised its GST tax collection objective to Rs 1.1 lakh crore per month with Rs 1.25 lakh crore for a single month during the remaining period of this financial year, while the direct tax objective was to remain at Rs 13.35 lakh crore sans corporate tax relief of Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

The meeting was attended by all senior CBIC and CBDT officials to design an action plan and make field functions more efficient to achieve collection objectives without any excessive reach, sources said.

According to the sources, it is known that GST authorities would analyze the mismatch of supply and purchase invoices, the analysis of mismatch data in GSTR-1, GSTR-2A and GSTR-3B, the lack of submission of returns, billing , recovery of counterfeit or excessive reimbursements available beyond the allowed limits, patching tax leaks, actions to verify false or huge ITC claims, analytical review of data on all refunds under the inverted service structure, etc.

The sources also said that SMS and emails will be sent to all fraudulent or excess ITC claimants, to specific delinquents, to those who do not submit the declaration and to those who provide mismatched information in their statements or in the invoice or that have been identified through data analysis for tax evasion by duplicating the system through the dishonest modus operandi.

Taxpayers who have taken the ITC by mistake may voluntarily return an amount equal to the inadmissible credit before verification and punitive measures are taken against them, they said.

Electronic communications to such identified taxpayers and fraudulent refund seekers and users of excessive invoices would be followed by visits from GST field formations to comply with the law and pay taxes due on time, sources said, adding that the formations field would be required to report daily.

The Secretary of Revenue will conduct a high-level weekly review of the revenue increase measures and the efforts made or actions taken against these specific players, fraudulent ITC search engines and taxpayers identified by default.

Around 40,000 companies have been marked by excess or fraudulent availability of ITC and other illegal tax-related matters through data analysis, of 1.2 million GST registrars and the focus would be on these identified taxpayers, sources said.

The field formations have been directed to complete the recovery of the ITC without any excessive scope but within a stipulated period, the sources added.

The sources emphasized that the permissible limits of the ITC have been further reduced to 110 percent of the declaration made by suppliers since January 1, 2020 and taxpayers submitting their declaration for the month of December 2019 must have this in account when submitting your GSTR-3B FORM, to avoid any punitive action by the authorities.

