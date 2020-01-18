The tar heels are demolished by Pitt 52-66

Fair warning: if you are looking for an in-depth analysis that includes player performance at a detailed level, how the schemes work, and possibly even a deeper look into some statistics, you can leave this summary unsatisfied. If you turn away now, I fully understand and hope you enjoy the rest of your Saturday.

Readers who decided to stay, hello.

After a game that gave us promising 38 minutes of basketball, the tar heels came out and laid an egg against the Pitt Panthers. The really interesting thing here is that there are not a thing or two that I can point out where the heels fought. It was all no really, it was everything. If we really want to be technical, the heels’ ability to bounce off was better than Pitt’s, but that can also be attributed to how many shots they missed and how many second chance opportunities they got … missed that they also. Besides that? Basically everything was terrible and I really don’t know what to say.

Pitt was the attacker on both sides of the ball and they played like a team that smelled of blood. Typically, both teams make adjustments in home games that suggest each team will find things that could do better, but UNC has declined in every way. The terrible thing is that I can’t tell you how many of them are injuries (Jeremiah Francis is just coming back, B-Rob fresh from an accident, Cole Anthony, all the ankle injuries that never really go away in one season). etc.), and how much of it is just not very good in general. We only know the following: Pitt was the better team today and it wasn’t even close.

Since Cole Anthony sank, it has been known that the best players on the pitch are still on the pitch, and the teams have done a very good job of not overcoming that. Amazingly, Brooks and Bacot scored 28 points together, but considering what we’ve both seen this season at times, it still feels below average. The Panthers did a good job knowing that the heels don’t really know what to do outside of the color, as the 22.2% three point percentage shows. What helps to prevent so much double teaming from occurring? Have Cole Anthony back. That’s it. That is the list.

If we’re really honest with ourselves, nothing will get better at this point until Cole Anthony returns. More specifically, Cole Anthony is the only chance this team has to get over 0.500 and compete in the ACC tournament to end the year. The NCAA tournament is only hoping for an ACC tournament win, and if we’re extremely honest, this will be a Herculean task for which I’m not sure whether this team is built. We’ll have to see how things go the rest of the way, but next up is Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, and we all know the environment will be ready to make things worse for the heels than for him Zoo.

PS: If you really want a more detailed analysis of the game, here is a graphic that explains everything.

Please come back soon, Cole. We miss you.