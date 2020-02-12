The takeaway meals from the Michigan Basketball eruption win the Northwest

The Wolverines of Michigan rarely make themselves easy to start games, but the finishes have recently become more striking. And boy, did they ever end Wednesday night. Michigan (15-9, 6-7 B1G) truck Northwest (6-17, 1-12 B1G) with a score of 79-54 in Evanston for the team’s second straight win.

Eli Brooks led Michigan with 18 points (6-of-13 shooting), followed by Isaiah Livers with 17 own points, including a handful of monstrous dunks that you see rolling forward at its peak. Northwestern was led by 12 points from Jared Jones center.

The Wolverines started this game by missing their first 11 shots from the field and would then go on a 25-5 run. It took almost half of the first 20 minutes of play to start, but they would never look back in an attempt against the worst team in the Big Ten with what seems to be a pretty decent margin. It has not been so easy for them since December.

At one point in this game, Northwestern was going to sharpen the deficit a bit and it came to 13 points at 61-48 Michigan with just over six minutes to play. The Wolverines stopped them and managed to secure the comfortable victory and cleared the bench, while Cole Bajema and Colin Castleton made a point at the end of the game.

Takeaways

KenPom had this as a five-point win for Michigan on the road and the Wolverines destroyed that goal. As soon as the shots began to fall, they ran Northwest straight out of their own building, but it never even felt like their own because Michigan was in their own house and “Go Blue” singing could be heard all night. They needed to be clear about this and put their best road efforts of the season together. There may be something that makes this team hot.

You see how important Livers is to this team when it is healthy on nights like this. For whatever reason, there were sacks of fans who overvalued this team and called under-performers when they struggled on the floor for 9.5 games in a 10-game stretch. Those people looked crazy at the time and they look even crazier now. There is reason to believe that Michigan is one of the 15-20 best teams in the country when he is there and it will be great to see how they are performing with him ahead assuming he remains healthy.

Brooks went through his small break in mid-season, but his offensive revival in the past few weeks was remarkable for a team that needed something, the circumference. He was 4-for-8 out of three in this game and plays as well in defense as he has ever done in his career.

If someone had said before the season that Michigan would not only be able to win matches, but would blow teams off the field with Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske essentially non-factors, most would have said they were crazy. It doesn’t seem to be the recipe for success, but the first half of Michigan came with Simpson on the couch and Teske continues to struggle around the edge. This may have been his most cheeky outing of the season, only 3-of-14 going off the floor with lots of easy buckets in the paint that don’t fall. In the vacuum of a few games it is one thing, but it has not looked good for a while. It makes our next point something to keep an eye on.

Austin Davis is currently the best center of Michigan and with every passing game the gap seems to widen a little. However, that does not mean that Davis should replace him in the basic setup. Teske still gives you a man who can stretch the floor a little (if the shots fall of course), but Davis’ shine around the edge and development this season is downright impressive. Teske played 25 minutes and Davis played 12. I’m not sure if you want to give Davis a much greater workload, but it looks like they can give him a few more minutes there while Teske works through everything he is.

People thought it was a joke and something to smile when Simpson told us on Big Ten Media Day that Franz Wagner “actually plays defense” compared to his older brother, but he brings it to this point every night. The crime is still a work in progress and a step forward may only depend on a full summer in the hall with Jon Sanderson, but he is a future professional and you can see it in his game, despite how raw he is as a real freshman.

David DeJulius quietly had an impressive night off the bench with seven points, seven assists and six rebounds in 21 minutes. Brandon Johns hit 2-for-2 from the floor and made some nice pieces in his 12-minute work. We actually saw Adrien Nunez, Castleton and Bajema get a few points in this game, with the last of the three tripping at the end of the game.

The next step for Michigan is a home date with a struggling Indiana on Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.