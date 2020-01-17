A restaurant worker hits an argumentative man at a take-away meal near Rochdale, Greater Manchester (Image: News Dog Media)

This is the shocking moment that a violent fight between three clients and staff members explodes in an Indian take-away meal, after a man supposedly entered demanding a free kebab.

During the wild altercation, a restaurant employee hits the man and sends him flying through the restaurant before his angry colleague seems to throw a handful of chili powder into his eyes.

The incident took place at Heywood’s Tandoori Square, near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on the night of Saturday, December 21, according to News Dog Media.

It has been claimed on social networks that the fight began after customers asked for a free kebab.

At the beginning of the video, apparently filmed from inside the kitchen, three clients are seen having a strong discussion with several staff members behind the counter.

Although their dispute is largely unintelligible, both parties are increasingly enraged.

The discussion intensifies and then a restaurant worker confronts the clients and removes the white coat, which suggests that he is ready for a physical fight with one of the two men.

The employee shouts: adelante Then go ahead! Go ahead then! Right now, yes? “And start removing items from your pockets.

His colleagues try to contain him without enthusiasm, but the employee finally hits the client’s head wildly.

Customers are left behind the counter when another employee throws a reddish substance while trying to retaliate.

The client with a black shirt aims to return the blow on Saturday, December 21 … (Image: News Dog Media)

Only to be hit a second time by the angry staff member (Image: News Dog Media)

The restaurant worker took off his apron before throwing a punch (Image: News Dog Media)

The stunned client finally tries to hit the employee but fails and the employee hits the man again, sending him flying backwards.

The client’s two friends try to intervene and stop the fight.

However, the other worker continues to hold the powder in his hand ready to throw more.

The woman and the male client start yelling at the staff and hear a cowardly man begging the employee: “Don’t throw that away!”

Restaurant workers shout “get out” and keep arguing while the clip is cut. It is not clear what time the incident took place or if customers had been drinking.

A woman and two men began to discuss in the staff of Heywood Tandoori Plaza, near Rochdale, before things got worse (Image: News Dog Media)

A staff member (left) brandished a handful of what appears to be chili powder (Image: News Dog Media)

It is unknown who filmed the clip, however, it has been widely shared on social networks.

Many online users applauded the food staff to carry for customers, while other people had fun using chili powder as a weapon during the fight.

Subhan-Sunny Miah commented: “Who needs pepper spray when you got chili powder?”, While Muhammed Sharaz wrote “I loved the RED CHILLI POWDER attack.”

Haris Shak Khan joked in response to the video: Ke Kebab for free? Eat some chicken karma! “

Metro.co.uk has tried to contact the restaurant.

The Greater Manchester Police have been asked to comment.