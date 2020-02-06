The tailor who helped two convicted murderers escape from prison to be released

Image: Getty

Here’s good news for the documentary that I suppose is being made about the most incredible jailbreak story in the recent memory: Joyce Mitchell, the tailor who helped two convicted murderers escape from a prison with maximum security in the state of New York, is released himself . Put this woman in an interview chair, STAT!

In case the Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from Clinton Correctional Facility from 2015 wasn’t the most exciting thing that happened to you that year, here’s a quick refresher course:

On June 6, 2015, Matt and Sweat implemented a comprehensive escape plan, often compared to the Shawshank Redemption, convincing two prison staff – Mitchell as one of them – to smuggle them escape instruments buried in frozen hamburger meat. It was later revealed that Mitchell had been seduced by the prisoners, although not so much that they continued their plan to arrest them after leaving their cells to help them reach the border with Canada.

Nevertheless, the two were off for three or three weeks before Sweat finally said goodbye to Matt, who was eventually shot by the police. Soon after, Sweat was shot and caught alive by the police. Watch the trailer for this Ben Stiller series with Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette, as Mitchell:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-RVbOjP1Ziec&start=0" data-chomp-id="RVbOjP1Ziec" data-recommend-id="youtube://RVbOjP1Ziec" id="youtube-RVbOjP1Ziec" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Mitchell has served her for five years now for promoting smuggling in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the fourth degree. She is scheduled for release on February 8, although prisoners are not usually released on Saturday.

.