The system uses machine learning and curious “honeypots” to stop cyber attacks

In recent months, the FBI has issued a highly effective cyber security warning in response to increasing attacks on government targets. Government officials have warned big cities that such hacks are a worrying trend that is likely to continue.

A new tool from Purdue University researchers could help stop some of these threats. The Purdue team has developed a detection system to alert companies to cyber attacks. The system is called LIDAR – it stands for lifelong, intelligent, diverse, agile and robust working.

“The name for this architecture for network security really defines the key attributes,” said Aly El Gamal, a lecturer in electrical and computer engineering at Purdue College of Engineering. “Our system is robust and able to adapt to different environments through lifelong learning.”

El Gamal created the technology with Arif Ghafoor, a professor of electrical engineering and computer technology, and Ali Elghariani, a graduate of electrical engineering and computer technology.

LIDAR can be used for computer systems and networks, including wireless networks. The system works with preprocessing components that are resistant to enemy attacks and a cross-layer function extraction mechanism for wireless networks.

The Purdue system consists of three main parts: supervised machine learning, unattended machine learning and rule-based learning.

“One of the fascinating things about LIDAR is that the rule-based learning component really serves as the brain for the surgery,” said El Gamal. “This component takes the information from the other two parts and decides on the validity of a possible attack and the necessary steps to get ahead.”

The monitored machine learning component uses an algorithm to compare anomalies found in the system with known attack templates. The unmonitored component uses an algorithm to detect anomalies in the overall system being monitored.

Purdue’s LIDAR system also uses a novel curious honey pot that attracts attackers but does not let them penetrate the system.

