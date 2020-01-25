The switch operating system is a disaster. What would you like to add most?

Although the Switch is great with its software in typical Nintendo fashion, it leaves a lot to be desired with its operating system. Inexplicably, the run-down features leave a user experience worse than what we had on 3DS and Wii U. Information and adjustments are more difficult to access or simply not available. Folders, an internet browser, topics and more are missing in previous systems. Nintendo has probably guessed right that, frankly, they don’t need a solid (or even competent) user experience for the operating system so players can eat up the switch. Ultimately, we’re all here for Nintendo games and the inability to organize them into folders is annoying, but I doubt that Nintendo has cost any switch sales. Still, it’s nice to dream. If you could add a feature to the switch operating system, which would you choose?

I would retrieve the detailed activity logs from 3DS and Wii U. You can see to the minute how much time you have spent in a game and organize the titles by total playing time, average playing time or even after the first day. The game has started. You may not be able to do much with this data, but it is fun to see exactly how much time you got out of a game. The switch inexplicably limits us to showing game time totals that are updated in five-hour increments and only for your last 20 games played. The data is clearly tracked and only partially displayed. Why is it so? I have no idea.

What role would you add to the switch operating system? There is a lot to choose from. So think it over and listen to the comments.