Is it time to put all of our winter coats away? Don’t get me wrong – I love winter, but I’m ready to shed all my layers, put on a cute swimsuit, and reach the damn beach. And I think if you’ve seen all of the incredible swimwear trends for 2020, you’ll probably agree with me. They practically all beg to be carried in the sand with their toes. Waves come to greet you and a drink in your hand. Maybe even Los Angeles lacks beach weather, or it’s just winter blues – in any case, I’ll take off all my turtlenecks and replace them with these chic swimsuit trends for 2020.

Whether you’re like me and desperately need a vacation in the tropics or just want to start packing for your upcoming spring trip, the swimwear trends for 2020 are here to keep you on the right track. Finding the perfect swimsuit is difficult, but knowing the trends will help you decide which style to try this year. From flirtatious one-pieces to bikinis, these swimsuit trends can be worn in the sun or under an umbrella if you take it easy.

Below are seven swimwear trends that you can see where the sun shines this spring and summer. Grab sunscreen, a towel, and one of those endlessly cool swimsuits, and you’re ready to experience the adventure of a lifetime in warm weather.

Play with symmetry this spring and summer and try a long-sleeved swimsuit. Whether it’s a bikini or a piece, you’re sure to look pretty – while protecting your arms from the sun’s harmful rays. It is really a win / win situation.

What is classic spring as flowers? Let your swimsuit become the garden of your dreams – with floral one-pieces, tankinis and bikinis – as you call it.

If you crave a real tan, you can’t go wrong with the tiny bikini bottom trend for spring and summer 2020. Try a bikini bottom tied at the side for a fun (and easily removable) look. And remember: every body is a bikini body!

Back for 2020 is the classic high waist bikini. This is one of my personal favorites and I’m glad it stays stylish for the new season. Vintage vibes, here we come.

Like the most beautiful sunset, orange tones determine your spring and summer. 2020 will surely bring so many gorgeous orange swimsuits in countless styles that you can choose whatever suits you.

Bare all of this year, girls. Spring and summer 2020 will be full of swimsuits. Whether it’s a bikini or a one-piece, you’re sure to see a lot more skin on the beach.

Once again there are bold animal prints. If you have a swimsuit with an animal motif from 2019, you can use it even better from 2020. From the leopard print to the snake print, there are so many gorgeous ways to rock this trend.