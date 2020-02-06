The suspect of the El Paso Walmart shootout is now facing hate crime charges

The man, who is accused of killing 22 people and injuring nearly two dozen others, was charged in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, with charges against 90 federal agencies, including hate crimes.

Patrick Crusius has been accused of committing hate crimes that have resulted in death, hate crimes involving attempted killing, using a firearm to commit murder and in connection with a violent crime, and using a firearm during and in connection with a violent crime, unsealed after the indictment Thursday.

The indictment relates to the 22 people killed and 23 other victims who survived the August 3 massacre – one of the most deadly shootings in the country and the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern US history.

CNN has asked Crusius’ lawyers to comment.

Crusius is accused of having killed and injured the victims “based on a person’s actual and perceived national origin,” the indictment said.

The federal authorities previously stated that the case was treated as domestic terrorism, but have not brought charges against the alleged shooter. Since a person cannot be charged with domestic terrorism, law enforcement officials such as the FBI have to uncover crimes such as murder, illegal weaponry and hate crimes in order to arrest suspects and bring them to justice.

On Thursday, US attorney John F. Bash told reporters that the indictment was a “significant step” toward quick and secure justice for the victims and was “hugely important to citizens of the United States and Mexico.”

“This attack hit this community deeply,” said Bash.

The alleged shooter is expected to appear before the federal court on February 12.

Prosecutors said he could impose a death penalty on any charges related to the people killed and life sentences for surviving victims.

Already in the August 3 massacre, Crusius pleaded not guilty to murder of the state’s capital – one of the most deadly shootings in the country and the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern US history.

Crusius has been detained in the El Paso County Detention Center since his arrest in August, and is awaiting trial for the state capital’s murder.

El Paso’s district attorney, Jaime Esparza, said he intended to impose the death penalty. Capital murder is the most serious charge in Texas, and prosecutors can use it when a suspect is accused of killing multiple victims.

“We support the US Attorney’s indictment as another way to hold the shooter accountable,” Esparza said in a statement on Thursday. “The district attorney’s office will continue to work hard to ensure justice and the shooter to be held accountable by our community.”

According to the authorities, the suspect drove 11 hours from his hometown Allen, Texas, outside of Dallas, to El Paso to kill immigrants and Mexicans in the West Texas border town.

Approximately 20 minutes before the massacre, the alleged gunman is said to have published a 2300 word manifesto entitled “The Inconvenient Truth” in which he used the white language of the Supremacists to express his rejection of the “racial mix” and encouraged immigrants to return to their home countries.

“This attack is in response to the Spanish invasion of Texas,” Crusius wrote, according to the indictment. “You are the instigator, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic representatives caused by the invasion. “

The indictment states that Crusius wrote the document some time before the shooting and bought a semi-automatic GP WASR-10 rifle and 1,000 rounds of hollow-tip ammunition online on June 19 last year.

The federal charges are announced a few days after the six-month anniversary of the mass shooting in El Paso. The Cielo Vista Walmart reopened in November after a major renovation. At the southern end of the business car park is a large memorial to the victims.

Dozens of survivors continue to recover from serious physical injuries, and many still see the bloodshed as vivid nightmares. Numerous “El Paso Strong” banners can still be seen in the city, and a family has put 22 angels on their Christmas exhibition in honor of the victims.