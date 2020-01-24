The suspect involved in the Broward County persecution appears before the Bond Court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Five people were arrested on Thursday after a high-speed police hunt in Broward County. One of them appeared before a judge on Friday.

Joshua Perez, 36, whose face was injured in his mug shot, appeared before the court on Friday after the ordeal.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Orange Drive and State Road 7 in Davie, when two suspects were pinned to the ground when officers beat and eventually handcuffed one of them.

Broward Sheriff’s MPs said the persecution had started in Hollywood.

After the suspects rammed an unmarked BSO van with their black pickup truck, some of the men got out at Northwest 16th Court, but two more in the truck continued their journey, causing chaos on the road, the authorities said.

The chase ended thanks to a police pit maneuver.

“I immediately see five or ten cops running out of breath – from the 50 other cops,” said one witness. “You broke a few windows to get two people out of the pickup.”

Some say the blows were exaggerated and unnecessary, but the BSO sees it differently.

“If they try to catch known violent criminals and if there is any kind of resistance, violence will be used,” said Veda Coleman-Wright, spokeswoman for BSO.

Perez has been charged several times, including for a battery with a police officer, resistance to a police officer with violence, severe flight with injuries or damage, flight and evasion from the police and leaving the scene of the accident.

Coleman-Wright said the persecution was caused by detectives trying to detain the suspect of carjacking.

