The survivor in Slovenia turns 100 on Holocaust Memorial Day

RAKEK – For Marija Frlan it is as symbolic as possible: As a survivor of a National Socialist concentration camp in the Second World War, the Slovenian will be 100 years old on Monday, the international Holocaust Memorial Day.

Frlan, who was imprisoned in the Ravensbruck camp in northern Germany for over a year from 1944 to 1945, will take part with other survivors and officials in Poland on Monday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp.

Before the ceremony, Frlan told The Associated Press that you could talk extensively about what was like in the Ravensbruck camp, but only those who were there really knew how terrible it was.

“Those who have not survived cannot understand it, no,” said the energetic woman in her house in the small village of Rakek in southwestern Slovenia.

Frlan said that the prisoners in the Nazi women’s camp were given just enough food to survive and had to work all day. The mandatory checks were carried out outdoors every morning and lasted at least one hour.

“Once the inspection took four hours,” she recalled. “It was a rainy day. It’s impossible to tell if you weren’t there.”

The women in the camp encouraged each other not to give up and said to each other: “Girls, wait!” And “No moaning!” she remembered.

The Ravensbruck concentration camp was the second largest, excluding the women’s camp in Auschwitz, according to the US Holocaust Museum. Towards the end of the war, around 50,000 prisoners, mostly women, were in the camp.

Frlan was shipped to Ravensbruck from a prison in her home country of Slovenia in March 1944. After cleaning the offices of the Gestapo secret police for nine months, Frlan was arrested for supporting the resistance movement in Slovenia in a bomb attack.

“The Gestapo knew I was responsible for the bombs,” she said.

That was the last time she saw her husband. He was also captured and soon executed.

“We couldn’t even say hello,” she said.

Frlan was sent with a group of other prisoners on the train via Munich to Ravensbrück. The only meal she had in five days was a bowl of soup and three loaves of bread.

The inmates in Raversbruck came from around 30 countries, most of them from Poland. Soviet troops liberated the camp in April 1945.

As the troops approached the Red Army, the Germans forced the prisoners to move from the camp towards the front, Frlan said. The march continued until early May.

“Suddenly there were no Germans left and a Russian soldier appeared on a horse,” she recalled. “He said: The war is over!”

The prisoners from Slovenia and other nations in the former Yugoslavia then decided to go home together, said Frlan. When she was back in Slovenia, despair struck again.

“I had lost my husband, I didn’t have an apartment,” she said.

Still, Frlan managed to get back on his feet. She remarried and had a family that gave birth to six children. After the war she worked as a cleaner and factory worker and at the age of 70 she even climbed the highest mountain in Slovenia, the Triglav.

Her family – Frlan has survived her second husband and three of her children – is planning a big birthday party in the village when she returns from Poland. Frlan is generally still healthy and can walk alone. However, he always holds a magnifying glass nearby because he can see only poorly.

What is your recipe for longevity?

“I’ve always worked hard,” she said.

