The surprise gift of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were also among the esteemed guests who attended the great Indian wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in a black outfit (clearly black is King Khan’s favorite color) with a black sherwani and a matching shalwar. Gauri Khan was dressed in a dress inspired by a sari very adorned with silver handicrafts of all kinds. Needless to say, the media and the guests were delighted to see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri attend the wedding.

Often one wonders what the celebrities who attend all the events in the city give to the hosts. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who are probably one of Bollywood’s strongest and most glamorous couples, had a surprise gift for the newlyweds. Unlike what one might expect from this powerful couple, the gift was a surprise beyond everyone’s imagination. It was intended not only for a couple of hours, but also for guests and fans. It was a dance number!

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan not only danced songs like Saadi Gali and Kajra Re. And guess who joined them on the dance floor? It was none other than Karan Johar who turns out to be a close friend of the couple. The trio really created the magic of Kajra Re.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of Bollywood’s strongest and most successful couples who have managed to stay together and in love despite all the difficulties. They have been married for more than 27 years. Their marriage was a big surprise to many people because they came from different cultural and religious backgrounds. Shah Rukh Khan was a Muslim who came from humble backgrounds, while Gauri Khan was a Hindu and had a solid background. Together they have three children named Aryan, Suhana and Abram Khan. Gauri Khan, who was initially a housewife during the beginning of her marriage, is now a famous interior designer and producer.