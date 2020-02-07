The Supreme Court upheld Linus Chibuike’s prison sentence for approximately $ 2.5 million

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the Court of Appeal on July 14, 2017, in which Ngene Linus Chibuike was sentenced to two years in prison.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) sentenced the convict for falsely reporting to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) officials the amount of $ 11,500 instead of $ 2,506,998 under Article 2 (5) of the Penal Code, the 2011 Anti-Money Laundering Act (as amended of Law No. 1 of 2012).

The defendant did not plead guilty to the indictment, but the trial judge, Judge I. N Buba from the Federal Court of Justice in Lagos, found him guilty on February 9, 2016.

He sentenced Linus Chibuike to two years in prison and ordered that the undeclared $ 2,506,998 be forfeited to the Nigerian federal government.

The convict then turned to the appeals court, but lost.

In a judgment announced by Judge Musa Datijo Muhammed, the jury confirmed in a unanimous decision the submission of the ECJ’s legal counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, that the convict’s appeal is unfounded.

Chibuike was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on October 8, 2015, by Nigerian customs officials for failing to declare the $ 2,506,998 he owned. He was then given to the EFCC for law enforcement.