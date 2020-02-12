The Supreme Court sets the date to reopen the lawsuit against Sen. Kashamu

The Supreme Court will reopen the hearing on February 27 to prevent the federal government from delivering Buruji Kashamu to the United States (US) for trial for a suspected drug trafficking violation.

Prince Buruji Kashamu, a former senator, had filed two appeals before the Apex Court to void the American government’s request to extradite him to the United States to indict him for alleged drug imports into the country ,

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are the main respondents in the appeals in which the former senator requests the Supreme Court to stop the enforcement of two Court of Appeal judgments against him.

The date of the hearing was communicated to the parties to the protracted litigation by issuing a hearing notice.

The hearing had previously been suspended to enable the court to remove the backlog in political cases that arose from the previous general election.

The Apex Court reviews the two judgments passed by the Lagos Department of the Court of Appeal on May 4, 2018 in favor of the federal government.

In his letters to the Supreme Court, Kashamu had complained that the Court of Appeal had committed a legal error by voiding and repealing the two judgments of the Federal Court of Justice that prohibited the Federal Government from extradition to America.

The ex-senator asks the apex court to overturn the appellate court’s decisions because they affected him.

But the government, through the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, replied with a counter-prayer that the Supreme Court should uphold the judgments of the Court of Appeals that cleared the coast for extradition.

The AGF argued that the Court of Appeal rightly overturned the two judgments of the High Court based on judicial evidence from Kashamu.

He urged the Supreme Court to approve the Appeals Court rulings so that the federal government can extradite Kashamu to the U.S. to prove his innocence or otherwise in the drug government’s criminal complaint against him since 2015 that he fled to Nigeria ,

Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN leads the Kashamu legal team, while Chief Emeka Ngige SAN heads the federal government legal team at Apex Court.

On May 4, 2018, the appeals court cleared the coast for the federal government to extradite Kashamu, who has been in a protracted litigation with the government since 2014.

The appellate court in the two separate judgments overturned all orders from a federal court between 2014 and 2017 and prevented the government from proceeding with extradition.

Judge Joseph Ikyeghi, in judgments CA / L / 1030/15 and CA / L / 1030A / 15 in the AGF appeal, was of the opinion that the orders issued by Judge Okon Abang in favor of Kashamu were invalid because they were based on Hearings were based and speculation from Senator Kashamu.

The court ruled that the hearing that a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, incited the extradition was not lawful because Obasanjo was not involved in the lawsuit or was not a witness.

The appeals court said that an affidavit made by Kashamu on this matter was worthless and did not comply with the Evidence Act, as the former senator claimed that he had been informed by several people who had not been asked to testify by the judge.

Justice Ikyeghi was of the opinion that Justice Abang made a legal mistake in his two judgments on the subject by inappropriately relying on an affidavit that violated the Evidence Act to pass a judgment against the Federal Government.

As a result, the arrangement for stopping the extraction process was canceled and canceled.

Justice Ikyeghi had agreed with the head of the federal government, Emeka Ngige SAN, that a legal body such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) cannot be prohibited from performing its legal duties at hearings and speculations as in the present case.