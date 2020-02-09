The Supreme Court decides on reservations for jobs, promotions are not a fundamental right

The government’s decision was appealed to the Uttarakhand Supreme Court, which annulled the decision.

The Supreme Court dealt with the appeals against the Supreme Court ruling, noting: “It is a statutory requirement that the state government cannot be instructed to make reservations for appointment in public office, and the state is not required to make reservations for “To carry out their discretion and take appropriate precautions, the state must collect quantifiable data that demonstrate the inadequacy of this class’s representation in public service,” said the bank.

The Supreme Court upheld the Uttarakhand government’s September 2012 notice, stating that since the government was under no obligation to make reservations about promotions, the Supreme Court should not have declared the state’s decision illegal.

Regarding the constitutional reservation requirement, the bank said, “It is up to the state government to decide whether reservations are required for appointment and promotion to public office.” It noted that Articles 16 (4) and 16 (4-A) of the Constitution empower the state to make reservations regarding appointment and promotion in favor of the scheduled castes and tribes, “if the state considers them are not adequately represented in the services of the state “.

“The language in Article 16 (4) and (4-A) is clear that the inadequacy of the presentation is a question of the subjective satisfaction of the state,” said the bank, adding: “All that is required is that material is available, on the basis of which the opinion is drawn up. “