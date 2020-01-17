Chyler Leigh was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s. But the actress we know from Lexie Gray in Grey’s Anatomy and Alex Danvers in Supergirl has recently decided to open up life with this disease. The 37-year-old actress is proud to continue the conversation about mental illness. To this end, she recently partnered with Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health, an initiative that encourages Americans to express their support for various mental illnesses. Parade.com met with Leigh, who told us how she deals with the condition, how she learned to take care of herself, and how her family is a great support system.

What prompted you to live with bipolar disorder?

I am surrounded enough now and am learning so much about myself and that there are so many people in the world who are dealing with the same thing. And I came to a point where the only way is through it. And so I think just jumping in and being able to have this conversation and use my voice and the platform I need to make a difference was really a big part of the why. It was an incredibly therapeutic thing for me.

I’ve spent so much of my life learning that it didn’t matter how I felt because at some point I needed to be something for someone or for everyone else. I just had to keep going strong or keep going or keep moving. Do not stop; just hold it down, hold it down, hold it down. And so it is a fantastic time to be able to talk about it and do it on such a large scale and with such an amazing organization with Be Vocal and the relief.

What have you learned about the condition since you were more immersed in it?

Well, I’ve learned that it looks different for everyone. This bipolar disorder does not necessarily have to have a face. There are different degrees of symptoms and there are different degrees of how people handle it and or or not. I think it was just important to find out what it looks like, how it looks to me and how I can encourage other people to find out about themselves, whether it is bipolar disorder or not.

There are so many different mental illnesses and diagnoses that it is good to know what they look like and what symptoms occur. It is very important to know what you recognize in yourself or in others. But just because you have this diagnosis doesn’t mean that you are defined. You just need to know where you are, and then it’s okay to be there and not be alone. You are definitely not the only person in this boat, but you are actually part of a community of people who are in the same place and are either not as well educated or not so well informed or are not so well informed not supported or they don’t even know it’s still there. It is incredibly important that we find out these things, that we work really hard to encourage other people and take care of ourselves. Regardless of whether you have a mental illness or are ill, hopefully it’s good news to ask you where you are and to know that it’s okay if you’re not. But it’s also great when you’re fine!

How do you deal with it on a daily basis? And are there certain things you can do to keep things in check or to keep your stress and anxiety related to the condition low?

Yes absolutely. It is still a learning process for me, to be honest. I am definitely not a master of anything. I still have problems wearing lots of hats and staying balanced. It is not easy. My husband and I have been together for 20 years. I have three children – a boy aged 16 and two girls aged 10 and 13. And under our roof there are ADHD, Asperger and highly functioning autism as well as sensory processing disorders, depression, anxiety and epilepsy. In this case there are many hats to wear and a lot of balance. It is sometimes like walking a tightrope because it is a fine line of how I react to myself as a mother, how I encourage my children and how I can balance myself and be the best example for me.

But they saw me cry. They saw how I got angry and they saw how I got angry. My little one, she is 10 years old. I am very honest and try to do it at an age-appropriate level. She came up to me earlier when I told her about this campaign. And she said to me when I initially started filming the video you see online and on Instagram: “Mom, I want you to know that you make a difference that your whole family loves you, we are all there for her. Remember, if you’re really overwhelmed or scared, take a deep breath and think of blue skies and gray skies. “She is the child. She is the Shirley temple in a way where she has these one liners.

And my 13 year old is the same. She just wants to know I’m fine and she wants to make sure I’m fine. And a passing hug. It’s very funny. It just comes over no matter what you do. Sometimes in situations that I like, OK, I have a glass of water in my hands or a hot bowl and she hugs as she drives past, but it’s a fine line because I have to be careful and tell her, “It’s not a inappropriate time for hug now because i do or have that. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to hug, but once I have my hands free, maybe we can hug. “And my 16-year-old only takes him away from his computer. But that’s a completely different story (laughs). But he is very aware and he and I have very open and honest conversations. And he knows a lot about my story and my past and about the difficult relationships I had with my father, mother and brother and that it is not easy but it is a journey and I am still trying to keep my balance and they see that and hope that this will encourage them to continue trying to take care of themselves.

I try to take breaks when I can. It’s not always easy. But for me it’s self-sufficiency to take medication. This is not for everyone. It’s not for everyone, but from a chemical imbalance standpoint, when I got therapy and saw psychologists and psychiatric helpers, that’s my type of makeup and that’s fine. And it took me a long time to agree to taking medication because I felt that I had failed: if I can’t do it alone, without medication, my goodness, what else can I not do on my own? ? And then I realized that the stigma and negative connotation that mental health can bring is that “Oh, well, you’re not good enough where you are. You have to try to find ways to get better. “And I think it’s a hard reality for people to understand that this is not the best way to say that.” The words we use are incredibly powerful and I’m just trying to keep balance and ensure that those I use have a positive impact.

It has to be easy to pounce on yourself or get angry and think that you overrun yourself or did something that triggered you. Was that your trip and did you learn to be kind to yourself and just accept it and go on from there?

This is 100% my trip. I agree. I struck when I felt that I was not meeting the often unrealistic expectations that I had set myself. I try not to be a pun, but a superhero and I try to really deal with everything. And there are points where I really have to say to myself: “I feel everything for everyone and I don’t feel anything for myself at this moment.” And it’s almost as if it were okay to be selfish now and I feel like this and when I cry I can cry and that doesn’t mean I’m weak. Or seek help and need a reason why. I have to take a break. And that’s difficult for me. It’s really. Because I’m on the go all the time. It is an engine that doesn’t stop. I have the feeling that I am constantly replacing the bridge. But my husband is incredible and we both went through an enormous amount. We have been together for 20 years and have been through a lot, on both sides. I supported him when he needed it most. He supported me when I needed it most, and we’re still doing it. It is not easy. All of this takes a toll on every aspect of your life, your family, your marriage, your children, your friends, your health. So I try to relax a bit. I still find that very challenging, but I do my best. And I think the best thing I can do is my best. I tell my children all the time and try to take my own advice.

Are there things you do for yourself when you feel like you have gone through a bad spell or even preventive self-care practices?

In any case, to be able to recover and let my brain stand for a while. Mainly because you are someone else in the industry all the time. So I like to sit and just watch shows. Queer Eye is one of my greatest therapies. I love this show and I feel so great. And I cry, ugly scream and pretty scream – I think (laughs). But I’m trying to do that. I’m trying to find peace. I really worked on meditating, but I also have ADD and my brain in two seconds is like “squirrel”! It’s somewhere else, but I’m working on it. Yes, and take care of me physically. I don’t have a crazy training program. I have to take more time for this, but I am grateful that I have a very active job. So I do a few wedge stairs and I feel pretty good.

