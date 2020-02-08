The Suicide Squad Set Video reveals a new perspective on John Cena and Idris Elba

A new video from the set of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn shows Idris Elba and John Cena working on the DC Comics movie

Although The Suicide Squad by James Gunn will contain a handful of recurring favorites from the original David Ayer film, the long-awaited follow-up also introduces several newcomers to the DC Extended Universe. Among the new actors who make their DCEU debut in The Suicide Squad are Idris Elba and John Cena, who both played an unnamed role.

Now new footage from the set of The Suicide Squad has surfaced online with Idris Elba and John Cena. Taken in Panama, where The Suicide Squad is currently filming, the images seem to show the character of John Cena in the civilian dress shown on another set photo, while the outfit of Idris Elba is unfortunately hidden under a cloak.

Watch the video below for a new look at Idris Elba and John Cena in The Suicide Squad.

Day 2 of shooting @ JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad in Panama with #JohnCena and #IdrisElba #DC pic.twitter.com/5IaRbtYmny

– DC Movie News (@ DCMovieNews2) 7 February 2020

The first Suicide Squad followed a team of super villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be released in the cinema on August 6, 2021.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.