The Suicide Squad Set Video reveals a new perspective on John Cena and Idris Elba

A brand new video from the set of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn includes Idris Elba and John Cena.

Although The Suicide Squad by James Gunn will contain a handful of recurring favorites from the original David Ayer film, the long-awaited follow-up also introduces several newcomers to the DC Extended Universe. Among the new actors who make their DCEU debut in The Suicide Squad are Idris Elba and John Cena, who both played an unnamed role.

Now new footage from the set of The Suicide Squad has surfaced online with Idris Elba and John Cena. Taken in Panama, where The Suicide Squad is currently photographing, the images appear to show the character of John Cena in the civilian dress shown on another set photo, while the outfit of Idris Elba is unfortunately hidden under a cloak.

Watch the video below for a new look at Idris Elba and John Cena on the set of The Suicide Squad.

Day 2 of shooting @ JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad in Panama with #JohnCena and #IdrisElba #DC pic.twitter.com/5IaRbtYmny

– DC Movie News (@ DCMovieNews2) 7 February 2020

The first Suicide Squad followed a team of super villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will appear in the cinema on 6 August 2021. Stay up to date with the latest news about Idris Elba, John Cena and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.